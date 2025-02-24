Buzz Noticeboard

Time to dust off those vintage record players, because vinyl is back. As of 2015, record sales were the highest they’ve been in nearly 30 years. As a result, facilities actively pressing records are struggling to meet the consumer demand for vinyl. Charlottetown’s Kaneshii Printing Press Ltd. plans to take advantage of that demand by becoming Atlantic Canada’s first vinyl pressing plant.

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown says, “Kaneshii Vinyl Press Ltd. will build on PEI’s musical heritage and active music industry to help artists across Eastern Canada produce their music in the desirable vinyl format. The Government of Canada is pleased to support another innovative company whose creativity and expertise will result in a product that appeals to locals and tourists alike.”

The company’s new vinyl press machine will have the capacity to produce up to 180 records per hour— more than 1.5 million per year. Kaneshii’s initial business model will focus primarily on the Atlantic Canadian, Franco–Canadian and Eastern US markets, offering service to clients in both official languages. The press plant plans to cater to primarily independent artists and labels by focusing on small run productions at an affordable price.

kaneshiivinyl.com