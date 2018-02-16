From the Noticeboard

PEISO puts out a call for your Symphony memories

During its 2017-2018 concert season, the PEI Symphony Orchestro (PEISO) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. Fifty years of presenting memorable performances of classical music here on the Island.

To celebrate this auspicious event, the Symphony wants to tell its story from its earliest days to today. They want that story to be more than a list of pieces, composers, dates and venues. They want it to be the story of your PEI Symphony told through your memories and your recollections.

You may be a long-time season subscriber or perhaps have only attended one or two concerts; you may have played in the orchestra over the years or maybe you performed as young musician and played two or three concerts during your student days. Whatever your association with the Symphony you’ve been part of that 50 years of music making, and PEISO wants to hear from you.

Do you have memories of some of those performances that you’d be willing to share? Perhaps it’s a photograph from a concert that you heard or played in, maybe a letter from a friend or a clip from a newspaper talking about a concert. Possibly there was a concert that sticks in your memory that you’d like to tell about in your own words? Was there a piece of music that moved, amused, inspired, or even angered you? Do you have a funny story of some unusual event taking place at one of the concerts?

A Symphony spokesperson says, “We’d like to gather all those memories together— your memories—and share them as our way of celebrating 50 years of dedicated music making.”

To contribute to the remarkable story of the PEI Symphony, drop a line by contacting them by email or call 892-4333 and someone will be sure to get back in touch with you.