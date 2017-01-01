From the Noticeboard

Common chord

I’m six or seven, wide awake in my little bedroom at the top of the stairs in our house on Riverside Drive in Montague. I should be long asleep but I’m wide awake, mesmerized by the sounds funnelling up from below. My mother moves from room to room, her voice soaring high, then low, then everywhere in-between as she works with the various sections of the Montague Chorale. The sopranos are in the kitchen, the altos in the den, the tenors (including my father) in the dining room, the basses in the living room. There’s a lot of laughter mixed in with the singing, the warmth of many old and a few new friendships. Finally, the four parts come together to meld their freshly secure sounds in the living room, where my patient aunt supports them from her place at the upright piano. I sneak down the staircase while my conductor-mother’s back is turned, weave through the rows of smiling complicit adults, and blissfully curl up in the big armchair beside the fireplace. And there I stay, engulfed in glorious sound, until the rehearsal is over and my mother heads to the kitchen to put the kettle on for tea, still oblivious (or is she?) to the happy little flannelette-clad body hiding out behind the basses.

There’s something profoundly moving about a group of people singing together. We Islanders relish our heritage of instrumental music and rightfully so. Who among us doesn’t unconsciously breathe in rhythm with the fiddle or pause at the drone of the pipes? Those sounds call to us as much as the steady pulse of the salt water waves that surround our collective being, the whisper or the roar of the winds. Our toes and our fingers echo the beat and sometimes we are drawn to dance.

At other times, though, we are compelled to sing, to celebrate the joys of our shared existence or to keen together in sometimes bittersweet circumstances. Voices and personalities come together in church choirs, educational groups, barbershop choruses, singalong Messiahs, multicultural ensembles, protest marches, kindergarten concerts, community choirs, and spontaneous bursts of sidewalk song as long-forgotten memories are triggered by the fragment of a well-worn lyric.

Here on the Island we have a delightful abundance of choral choices. As we acknowledge the invaluable contributions of several long-time musical leaders who are moving on to new adventures, we welcome the numerous new choral developments of the last year or so—a pop choir, a contemporary a cappella group, a men’s group, a LEAP-grown community choir, reawakened college ensembles. And amid this rich new growth, the many existing choral organizations scattered across PEI keep going strong.

There are individuals who go to rehearsals for different choirs just about every night of the week. There are the faithful, those who never miss a concert or a Sunday service. There are those who join the funeral choir to honour the passing of an old friend. There are the brave, people who have never sung in front of another living soul, who somehow overcome their private fears in order to express their spirits and experiences in the collective creation of sung music.

Special connections happen among people who sing together. Something ephemeral, beyond simple notes and chords, resonates within us. We share a common voice, if just for the length of a verse and a chorus. And in order to find harmony, we learn to listen to each other.

—This spring, for Young at Heart Musical Theatre for Seniors, Nancy Beck and her colleague Pamela Campbell will tour PEI with their new collaboration, “Sing-Song Ping-Pong.”