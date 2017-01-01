From the Noticeboard

Holland College student Zach Seals earns honourable mention

Zachary Seals, a student in Holland College’s School of Performing Arts, has earned an honourable mention in the Voice/Popular Voice category of the Miami-based National YoungArts Foundation awards.

The National YoungArts Foundation identifies and nurtures accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts, and assist them at critical junctures in their educational and professional development.

Originally from Woodstock, Maryland, Seals is in his first year of the two-year Music Performance program. He plans to continue his studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston through a degree pathway agreement between Holland College and Berklee.

To hear Seals’ music, visit soundcloud.com/zach-seals. To find out more about the School of Performing Arts Music Performance program, visit hollandcollege.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 1-800-446-5265. The School of Performing Arts is a partnership between Holland College and Confederation Centre of the Arts.