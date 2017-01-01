BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Family Violence Prevention Week

Prince Edward Island’s Family Violence Prevention Week is February 12 to 18. Islanders can get inv [ ... ]

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month at 7 pm at Provincial Palli [ ... ]

Details
February 2017
Holland College student Zach Seals earns honourable mention

Zachary SealsZachary Seals, a student in Holland College’s School of Performing Arts, has earned an honourable mention in the Voice/Popular Voice category of the Miami-based National YoungArts Foundation awards.

The National YoungArts Foundation identifies and nurtures accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts, and assist them at critical junctures in their educational and professional development.

Originally from Woodstock, Maryland, Seals is in his first year of the two-year Music Performance program. He plans to continue his studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston through a degree pathway agreement between Holland College and Berklee.

To hear Seals’ music, visit soundcloud.com/zach-seals. To find out more about the School of Performing Arts Music Performance program, visit hollandcollege.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 1-800-446-5265. The School of Performing Arts is a partnership between Holland College and Confederation Centre of the Arts.

 

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Olde Dublin
Big Brothers Big Sisters

Some Upcoming Events

Bluegrass Fundraising Concert

February 26
Irish Cultural Centre A Bluegrass Fundraising Concert will be held February 26 from 2 to [ ... ]

The Dining Room

ACT presents a comedy of manners at various locations February 4 & 17–18
Haviland Club & C [ ... ]

The Exquisite Project

Group show curated by Monica Lacey February 1 (opening) to 27
Gallery @ The Guild The Exquisite Pro [ ... ]

Cedar's Eatery / Baba's Lounge
The Noodle House

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Holland College
Upstreet Craft Brewing
Piatto