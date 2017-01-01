From the Noticeboard

Talking Bands

by Darcy Cudmore

Ben Goss and Luke Pound first picked up instruments together when they were much younger. When they met Jack Mackenzie in Grade 11, the band they call European Models first began to form.

Now, the three are rocking all-ages crowds (most recently at the Solid Rock Café in Charlottetown) with brand new original material that they say draws influences from bands like Guided By Voices and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. “I guess I’d say we’re playing pop music essentially,” said Goss. “We always tend to play a little faster live.”

In European Models, Goss plays the guitar and sings, Mackenzie plays the bass guitar (also in Prism Shores) and Pound is the drummer (also in Stabbing Joy).

The band played its first show on December 17 and their second on December 30 at the Solid Rock Café. The band was happy with both shows, said Goss. “The two shows we’ve played so far have been pretty different from each other in terms of the material we’ve used. I think that we’ll always be changing. The shows are only going to get better.”

The band is currently in the process of recording a four song EP with Justice Jones (frontman from Stabbing Joy). They plan to work on it throughout this month and they hope to release it in the coming months. “We all have separate projects we need to set time aside for which is sometimes difficult,” said Goss.

The band will look to play regularly while they record their EP and hope to play their music to many ears in the not so distant future. Around the same time as the EP release, the band hopes to put out a video of some sort.

Look for European Models on Facebook, as well as a venue near you.