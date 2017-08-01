From the Noticeboard

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse

Chas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back together to perform some new songs at Victoria Playhouse on Monday, August 7 at 7:30 pm. Long-time PEI favourites, Chas Guay, Mike Mooney and Pete Richards are accomplished musicians and songwriters. They rarely have a chance to perform together and their show at the Playhouse will be a special musical event. If you are already familiar with these musicians, you'll know to expect a great show, and, if not, you are in for an unexpected treat.

Chas Guay is a singer-songwriter and musician who called PEI home for 35 years. He relocated to Ottawa, Ontario this year, but is looking forward to performing while visiting the Island in August. Chas has recorded three albums of original songs including Little City and Promises, and is a recipient of the East Coast Music Association (ECMA) Award for Musical Achievement. He has performed and recorded with many East Coast and international artists and has contributed music to television and film.

Mike Mooney is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Charlottetown. He started his music career on the Island with the Troubadors in the early 1970s, playing folk music in and around the Confederation Centre. Mike and fellow folkie Faye Pound went on to form Blue Heron with good friend John Martin. In the late 70s Mike and Chas Guay started the PEI rock band, Touch 'n' Gone, which brought in Pete Richards on bass guitar. Touch 'n' Gone continued into the 80s and eventually morphed into The Dogs, with Chris Corrigan, Sean Ferris, and Dale DesRoches. Mike continues to play with former comrades and on his own.

Pete Richards has had a musical life which began with a high school rock group and continues to this day, interrupted only by decades of raising a family and running a business. A multi-instrumentalist, Pete has played on a number of albums by Island performers and released an album of his own songs, The Women All Were Dancing, in 2015. He now enjoys playing a little bluegrass but continues to write and record.

Tickets are available at victoriaplayhouse.com or by phoning 902-658-2799 or 1-800 925 2025 (toll free).