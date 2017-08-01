From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Amabilè seeks new members

Amabilè (Ah-mah-beel-ay) is a SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) choir of approximately 20 members.  [ ... ]

Painting in the Loft

Painting in the Loft at the Northumberland Arena, 1251 Gladstone Road, Murray River takes place Augu [ ... ]

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse

From l–r: Chas Guay, Mike Mooney, Pete RichardsChas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back together to perform some new songs at Victoria Playhouse on Monday, August 7 at 7:30 pm. Long-time PEI favourites, Chas Guay, Mike Mooney and Pete Richards are accomplished musicians and songwriters. They rarely have a chance to perform together and their show at the Playhouse will be a special musical event. If you are already familiar with these musicians, you'll know to expect a great show, and, if not, you are in for an unexpected treat. 

Chas Guay is a singer-songwriter and musician who called PEI home for 35 years. He relocated to Ottawa, Ontario this year, but is looking forward to performing while visiting the Island in August. Chas has recorded three albums of original songs including Little City and Promises, and is a recipient of the East Coast Music Association (ECMA) Award for Musical Achievement. He has performed and recorded with many East Coast and international artists and has contributed music to television and film. 

Mike Mooney is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Charlottetown. He started his music career on the Island with the Troubadors in the early 1970s, playing folk music in and around the Confederation Centre. Mike and fellow folkie Faye Pound went on to form Blue Heron with good friend John Martin. In the late 70s Mike and Chas Guay started the PEI rock band, Touch 'n' Gone, which brought in Pete Richards on bass guitar. Touch 'n' Gone continued into the 80s and eventually morphed into The Dogs, with Chris Corrigan, Sean Ferris, and Dale DesRoches. Mike continues to play with former comrades and on his own.  

Pete Richards has had a musical life which began with a high school rock group and continues to this day, interrupted only by decades of raising a family and running a business. A multi-instrumentalist, Pete has played on a number of albums by Island performers and released an album of his own songs, The Women All Were Dancing, in 2015. He now enjoys playing a little bluegrass but continues to write and record.  

Tickets are available at victoriaplayhouse.com or by phoning 902-658-2799 or 1-800 925 2025 (toll free).

National Acadian Day
Tole Treasures & Antiques

Irish Mythen at The Guild

August 31
The Guild Irish Mythen performs at The Guild in Charlottetown on August 31 at 8 pm as part [ ... ]

On A First Name Basis

Martha Irving and Lee J. Campbell in Foster comedy August 5–September 3
Victoria Playhouse The Vi [ ... ]

Art in the Open

7th year of open-air art in Charlottetown August 26
various locations  Art in the Open is retu [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Art Gallery
My Plum, My Duck

Team Youth Trucking

More young Islanders will have the chance to earn money and gain experience in the fast–growing tr [ ... ]

Confederation Brass

Young brass musicians from PEI will play a "little bit of everything" at their free summer concerts  [ ... ]

Internet infrastructure

Tourism is a way of life in the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendis [ ... ]

