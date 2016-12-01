Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Bring the family to the 2017 PEI Winter Woodlot To...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

2016 PEI Christmas tree and wreath producers

Choosing a PEI Christmas tree is a holiday traditi...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala returns to the Delta Pr...

South Shore United Church

Christmas Eve Service, with music, carol singing a...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

PEI MFRC packages for soldiers

Do you have a family member who is deployed somewh...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Farmers Helping Farmers

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2016...

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series is set to resum...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

Dance Workshop

Performers and instructors, Colton Curtis (Stratfo...

Stars for Life Holiday Cards

The Stars for Life Foundation presents this year’s...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Christmas gift campaign

The White Cross Christmas gift campaign, a program...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

Let Their Light Shine campaign

This year Hospice P.E.I. will be celebrating 22 ye...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

5 Secrets to Better Blood Sugars class will be hel...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

December 2016
Black Umfolosi

Other Voices—Black UmfolosiZimbabwe’s vocal group Black Umfolosi has recorded Christmas Song, written by Bob Jensen, and it will be released to radio as a single in time for Christmas. The single will be released in Canada and also to international markets.

Christmas Song was recorded as part of a project called Other Voices, which has artists from five continents performing music and poetry. Participants include Sylvia Tyson, Lennie Gallant, Guy Davis, and former John Lennon bandmate, Rod Davis.

The idea behind the project is to have other voices perform his material, to see what their personal experiences and cultural backgrounds bring to the material. Artists are encouraged to make the poems and songs their own. Christmas Song is an example of that focus, as Black Umfolosi’s a cappella version is very different from the one Jensen originally recorded.

Jensen hopes to release a CD based on Other Voices material and is negotiating with a record label. Black Umfolosi is also making Christmas Song available for purchase as a digital download.

 

