Buzz Noticeboard

Black Umfolosi
Zimbabwe’s vocal group Black Umfolosi has recorded Christmas Song, written by Bob Jensen, and it will be released to radio as a single in time for Christmas. The single will be released in Canada and also to international markets.
Christmas Song was recorded as part of a project called Other Voices, which has artists from five continents performing music and poetry. Participants include Sylvia Tyson, Lennie Gallant, Guy Davis, and former John Lennon bandmate, Rod Davis.
The idea behind the project is to have other voices perform his material, to see what their personal experiences and cultural backgrounds bring to the material. Artists are encouraged to make the poems and songs their own. Christmas Song is an example of that focus, as Black Umfolosi’s a cappella version is very different from the one Jensen originally recorded.
Jensen hopes to release a CD based on Other Voices material and is negotiating with a record label. Black Umfolosi is also making Christmas Song available for purchase as a digital download.