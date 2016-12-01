Buzz Noticeboard

Mike Cheapfeet Dixon
Mike Cheapfeet Dixon’s first full-length record of ten original songs is now available.
The album was recorded at the Low-Fi Lab & The Nest Studio. Mike describes the project as “homemade, guerilla-recorded.” Album art and design are by Tammy Lynn Hazel Peters.
Folks who know Mike as a blues and oldtimey singer will hear those familiar sounds and more—rock, pop acoustic, singer-songwriter—from the utterly serious to the outright goofy and even a touch of schmaltz.
Digital copies of the recording are available at Bandcamp. Google "Cheapfeet" for more.