Buzz Noticeboard

Bryson Guptill

Almost 50 years ago, Bryson Guptill debuted his first original songs at a coffee house on Yorkville Avenue in Toronto. He was a delegate representing Acadia University at one of Canada’s first folk music conferences. The experience was seminal for Bryson, he says, but not in the musical sense—he slipped in and out of Toronto unknown and unnoticed.

Now Bryson is taking the stage again. On January 19, he will release his first album of original music during Island Jazz Night at Baba’s Lounge in Charlottetown. Joining him will be three of PEI’s well-known musicians—Alan Dowling, Ian Toms and Deryl Gallant. The evening promises to be more memorable than his first show back in the late 1960’s, says Bryson, especially with this all-star cast of Island talent.

The Island Jazz series features top local musicians performing original music, standards, jazz and pop favorites with a featured special guest artist, followed by an open jam session where any musician is welcome to participate. The series has been held at Baba’s for more than a year. “It’s a celebration of the wonderful community of talented musicians we have here in PEI and it crosses all music genres and styles,” explains Bryson.

Bryson invites everyone to come out for the CD launch of Rise Little Mermaid at Baba’s on January 19. He will be happy to sell you a copy of the new release and talk to you about the inspirations for his music.