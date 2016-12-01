Buzz Noticeboard

Nick Doneff

Singer-songwriter Nick Doneff has released a self-titled CD. All lyrics and music are by Nick and the project is produced by Nick. The album is nicely packaged with lyric booklet and additional photos.

Performing on the album are Nick Doneff (vocals, guitars, pedal steel, Wurlitzer piano), Josh Cavan (Wurlitzer piano), Ben Phelan (Hammond organ, Wurlitzer piano), Mark Wilson (bass), Mike Ardagh (drums, percussion), and Catherine MacLellan (vocals).

Engineering for the recording was done by Andrew Mulllin at Canterbury Music Company, Toronto, Sam Ibbett at Humber College Recording Studio, Toronto, and Adam Gallant at The Hill Sound Studio, Charlottetown. Audio was mixed by Andrew Mullin. Mastering was by Rueben Chose at Mojito Mastering, Toronto. Album design is by Nick Doneff. Cover photograph was taken by Anna Karpinski. Adam Beer-Colachino, Liam Corcoran, Nathan Gill, Mark Gedees, and Helpful Thayne are credited with “near-sober second thought.”

The 11 tracks on the CD include “Latest Hiatus,” “Easy,” “Old Dog,” “These Things Change,” “On and On,” “Jenny Jones,” “Willoughby Clay,” “Apartment Twenty-two,” “That’s Just The Deal That We Make,” “Light of Day” and “I’ve Been Alright.”

Nick performs pretty well every day of the week at numerous Island venues covering material by your favorite singer-songwriters and presenting his original music. If there’s music scheduled you’ll probably find him on the lineup.

You can buy the CD at Back Alley Music in Charlottetown. Check www.nickdoneff.com for performance dates.