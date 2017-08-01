From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Aaron Hastelow

Aaron HastelowAaron Hastelow has released his self-titled debut EP. Hastelow is currently in his second season playing Gilbert Blythe in Anne of Green Gables—The Musical at The Charlottetown Festival.

The new release is a compilation of songs written by Canadian composers. Aaron celebrates the musicians and artists who have come before him with this tribute to Canada, in its birthday year. Songs include Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” Gordie Sampson’s “You (Or Somebody Like You),” Amanda Marshall’s 90s hit “Let It Rain,” and also a new acoustic cover of “Wond’rin,” Gilbert’s love ballad from Anne of Green Gables. Also featured on the album is Aaron’s long time friend, Michelle Bouey, who lends her voice for a duet of “You and Me” originally performed by Dallas Green and Alicia Moore. There is also an original song written by Island musician, Jon Matthews, who also produced the EP, and played many of the instruments heard on the tracks. Ian Toms  plays guitar and Karen Graves plays violin on the album. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered at the Sound Mill Recording Studio in Emyvale, Prince Edward Island.

CDs are available at The Showcase in The Confederation Centre of the Arts, as well as other retailers across the Island, and online. For a preview of the album, visit youtube.com/hastelow or soundcloud.com/hastelow. To keep up-to-date on CD launch details and all other performances, follow Aaron’s social media platforms at facebook.com/aaronhastelow and on Instagram: @hastelow

