From the Noticeboard

Charlottetown Garden Tour

The Charlottetown Garden Tour will be available Mon–Fri at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm through August. Th [ ... ]

Celebrating 100 years

The Town of Montague is celebrating 100 years with 100 days of events from April 26 to August 6, 201 [ ... ]

Amanda Jackson Band

Fire in the Blue—Amanda Jackson BandRecording for the first studio project by Amanda Jackson Band began in November, 2015. Now, after a year and a half of hard work, it is with great excitement, say band members, that AJB announces the release of their debut studio album, Fire in the Blue.

Featuring 11 songs, the band says that Fire in the Blue takes the listener on an emotional ride to a wide range of places—perhaps best nut-shelled in the line from the track called Promise—“Not sure where we’re going, but for now, we’re here.”

Recorded at Reggie’s Recording Palace in the woods and engineered by James Carrier, the album’s songs are all original works by AJB––aside from a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Tower of Song. Other stand-out tracks include Human Zoo, Back for More, and Dance Into the Light.

AJB is Amanda Jackson on vocals, Dale McKie on guitars and harmonica, Todd MacLean on saxophone/keyboard/guitar, Jon Rehder on bass and Reg Ballagh on drums.

Fire in the Blue can be purchased at Back Alley Music, Nabuurs Gardens in Montague, The Fisherman’s Daughter in Murray River or at iTunes and most online music stores. And for more info, visit www.amandajacksonband.com

Some Upcoming Events

Cloggeroo #4

Island Folk Festival returns to Georgetown for 3 days August 11–13
Georgetown, PE Cloggeroo is ba [ ... ]

Island Fringe Festival: The Wrestling Pl...

August 3–6
Rochford Square, Charlottetown Theatre artist Justin Shaw will premiere his inaugural s [ ... ]

Art in the Open

7th year of open-air art in Charlottetown August 26
various locations  Art in the Open is retu [ ... ]

UPEI - Reunion Weekend
Recent News & Articles

Team Youth Trucking

More young Islanders will have the chance to earn money and gain experience in the fast–growing tr [ ... ]

Confederation Brass

Young brass musicians from PEI will play a "little bit of everything" at their free summer concerts  [ ... ]

Internet infrastructure

Tourism is a way of life in the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendis [ ... ]

