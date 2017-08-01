From the Noticeboard

Amanda Jackson Band

Recording for the first studio project by Amanda Jackson Band began in November, 2015. Now, after a year and a half of hard work, it is with great excitement, say band members, that AJB announces the release of their debut studio album, Fire in the Blue.

Featuring 11 songs, the band says that Fire in the Blue takes the listener on an emotional ride to a wide range of places—perhaps best nut-shelled in the line from the track called Promise—“Not sure where we’re going, but for now, we’re here.”

Recorded at Reggie’s Recording Palace in the woods and engineered by James Carrier, the album’s songs are all original works by AJB––aside from a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Tower of Song. Other stand-out tracks include Human Zoo, Back for More, and Dance Into the Light.

AJB is Amanda Jackson on vocals, Dale McKie on guitars and harmonica, Todd MacLean on saxophone/keyboard/guitar, Jon Rehder on bass and Reg Ballagh on drums.

Fire in the Blue can be purchased at Back Alley Music, Nabuurs Gardens in Montague, The Fisherman’s Daughter in Murray River or at iTunes and most online music stores. And for more info, visit www.amandajacksonband.com