From the Noticeboard

3rd Annual Big Dog Convenience/Irving Ni...

ParaSport and Recreation PEI present the 3rd Annual Big Dog Convenience Night Dash on August 11. The [ ... ]

Parks celebrations

Parks Canada celebrates Canada 150 on PEI Acadian National Feast Day
August 13 August 13 in celebra [ ... ]

Tacky Fish

“Beach Biscuit Rodeo,” the first single from PEI summer music act Tacky Fish, was released on June 30.

Special guests KINLEY and Logan Richard help tell the story of Tacky Fish getting mugged at Tracadie Beach, PEI, on Canada Day for his grandmother’s sweet biscuit recipe.

“KINLEY plays the spirit of grandma,” says Tacky Fish, “while Logan handles the bad guy role and guitars.”

Logan Richard also co-produced the track with Colin Buchanan of Paper Lions. The song was recorded at The Hill Sound Studio and mixed by Adam Gallant. Beach Biscuit Rodeo is coming soon to iTunes, Spotify and most other music services. tackyfish.bandcamp.com/soundcloud.com/user-319830287/beach-biscuit-rodeo

Tacky Fish celebrates all things summer with fun and funny songs and a slogan of Summer Up! Catch Tacky Fish at various Island venues throughout the summer. For dates and information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Tacky Fish is the side project / alter ego of Music PEI Awards nominated artist Jamie MacSwain.

Some Upcoming Events

Retour au fou-foyer

Acadian dinner theatre in Abram-Village Wednesdays & Thursdays to August 30
Acadian Musical Vill [ ... ]

41st Maud Concert

Benefit concert at the Confederation Centre August 20
Homburg Theatre  The Charlottetown Festi [ ... ]

Artist Trading Cards

August 3
Confederation Centre Art Gallery Confederation Centre is hosting the eleventh annual Artist [ ... ]

Recent News & Articles

Team Youth Trucking

More young Islanders will have the chance to earn money and gain experience in the fast–growing tr [ ... ]

Confederation Brass

Young brass musicians from PEI will play a "little bit of everything" at their free summer concerts  [ ... ]

Internet infrastructure

Tourism is a way of life in the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendis [ ... ]

