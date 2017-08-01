From the Noticeboard

Tacky Fish

“Beach Biscuit Rodeo,” the first single from PEI summer music act Tacky Fish, was released on June 30.

Special guests KINLEY and Logan Richard help tell the story of Tacky Fish getting mugged at Tracadie Beach, PEI, on Canada Day for his grandmother’s sweet biscuit recipe.

“KINLEY plays the spirit of grandma,” says Tacky Fish, “while Logan handles the bad guy role and guitars.”

Logan Richard also co-produced the track with Colin Buchanan of Paper Lions. The song was recorded at The Hill Sound Studio and mixed by Adam Gallant. Beach Biscuit Rodeo is coming soon to iTunes, Spotify and most other music services. tackyfish.bandcamp.com/, soundcloud.com/user-319830287/beach-biscuit-rodeo

Tacky Fish celebrates all things summer with fun and funny songs and a slogan of Summer Up! Catch Tacky Fish at various Island venues throughout the summer. For dates and information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Tacky Fish is the side project / alter ego of Music PEI Awards nominated artist Jamie MacSwain.