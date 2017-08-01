From the Noticeboard

The East Pointers

“Darkened clouds rolling over the valley, spark the resting flame, Earth has come to claim her country, screaming out for rain…” So begins the first single, “82 Fires” from The East Pointers’ new LP What We Leave Behind—a single that the band was at first, hesitant to release considering the recent fires ravaging Canada’s West Coast. The track is from their upcoming LP produced by songwriter-producer Gordie Sampson and available September 29.

“We planned to release the track as the first single from the new album, but then the BC fires broke out and gave us pause. The last thing we wanted is to seem in any way tone-deaf to what was happening in our own backyard,” the band said. “But we wrote the track based on our personal experience being on tour in Tasmania when the 2016 Bushfires broke out. We spoke to a lifelong resident who said that there were 82 wildfires on the loose in Tasmania, the most in over half a century. It was a restless few days for us. It hit home the severity of what we were all experiencing. Small human decisions about where to live or whether or not the show would go on didn’t matter, Mother Nature would always have the final say” says Koady Chaisson.

The East Pointers’ fiddler-singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron, who mix dynamic Celtic sounds with three-part harmonies, have been collecting accolades since the release of their debut recording including a 2016 Canadian Folk Music Award.

The East Pointers will release What We Leave Behind as a follow-up to 2015’s internationally acclaimed, JUNO Award-winning debut Secret Victory.

*