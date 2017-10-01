From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Eye exam program

Through the Eye See . . . Eye Learn® program, children entering kindergarten can receive a free eye

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday evening at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth study and discussion of the text "A Cou

The East Pointers

What We Leave Behind—The East PointersJUNO-award winning, Prince Edward Island based group The East Pointers have released their sophomore LP What We Leave Behind. Produced by Gordie Sampson, the album carves a new path for The East Pointers, as they continue to blur the lines between traditional and popular music and develop a fan-base around the globe.

The East Pointers—fiddler-singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron—present live shows with an authenticity that makes their instrumental tunes practically cartwheel and infuses their lyric-driven songs with poignancy and grace. The folk power trio who mix dynamic transatlantic Celtic sounds with three part-harmonies have been collecting accolades since the release of their debut album Secret Victory including, a 2017 Juno Award for Traditional Roots Album of the Year as well as a 2016 Canadian Folk Music Award for Ensemble of the Year.

In 2016, Tim Chaisson (fiddler, singer) along with his two brothers and five cousins took over as festival organizers of the annual Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival continuing the family tradition for it’s 41st year this year. The festival is dedicated to keeping traditional fiddling and Celtic music alive as well as sharing, celebrating and preserving the traditional sounds of PEI and Atlantic Canada. Recently the band treated a group of hometown fans and volunteers of the festival to a private concert of the new album in the most PEI way possible, on the water.

The band will head on a massive international tour this fall and winter including dates in the UK and Australia and are planning a Canadian tour next spring. 

Soldiers of Song

World War I musical at Harbourfront and Kings Playhouse November 7 & 8
Harbourfront Theatre &

Book Launch: And All The Stars Shall Fal...

Hugh MacDonald November 10
Beaconsfield Carriage House Hugh MacDonald returns to the page with the

Island Christmas Review at Harmony House

December 7–8 & 14–15 
Harmony House Theatre When putting together "The Island Christm

Full circles

Profile: Aaron Hastelow by Jane Ledwell "Where did the summer go to?" sings the cast of Anne o

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

PEI Symphony, then and now On PEI, there is another anniversary besides Canada's 150th to be cele

Over-the-phone support

Islanders who call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies can now get support over the phone until first resp

