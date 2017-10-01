From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Charlottetown Christmas Parade

this town is small AGM

Kelley Mooney

Caroling—Kelley MooneyKelley Mooney is releasing her first Christmas record, Caroling. The recording features a mix of Kelley’s favorite Christmas songs, a few contemporary ones, and a few originals—particularly, “Christmas in the Country.” This song gives you a complete picture of Christmas at the Mooney house—its food, music and love.

The CD launch will take place on November 4 at 7 pm at Trinity United Church, 220 Richmond Street, Charlottetown. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Kelley will be joined by special guests Richard Wood, Atlantic String Machine, Jon Matthews and others.

Admission to the launch is a donation of food items for the food bank, (or a cash donation), a friend and a smile. Kelley says that although many of us are so very fortunate to have loved ones around us to share a big, beautiful Christmas dinner with, some aren’t so lucky. Rather than paying to get in to this concert, people are encouraged to use that money for a bag of food (or a cash donation) for the Food Bank. A truck will be at the front of the church to receive the donation. 

Island singer-songwriter Kelley Mooney released Tomorrow in 2011. It won the 2012 Music PEI Country Recording of the Year. She followed that recording with Still, a collection of gospel-inspirational songs.

Rotary Mexican Fiesta

November 4
Old Man Luedecke

With Scottish folk group Breabach November 12
Novitiate

November 28–December 2
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, sexual content, disturbing content
PEI Symphony
Full circles

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

Over-the-phone support

