From the Noticeboard

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

Nutrition events continue at Sobeys locations: Taste and Learn….Easy Peasy Pizza! class will be h [ ... ]

Friends of the Farm AGM

Friends of the Farm (PEI) annual meeting and Janice Simmonds Award presentation will be on November  [ ... ]

Element and Broadbent II

Safe Spaces—Element and Broadbent IIElement and Broadbent’s sophomore album Safe Spaces is an ode to Millennials. It is about things they say, and the way they act (whether they know it or not). It isn’t a criticism, but merely an observation of a generation that really has no identity, according to the duo, and is more known for material things and being PC.

The album was recorded in the summer of 2017 in Charlottetown. All lyrics are by Eric Broadbent, except a featured verse by Cape Breton rapper Matt Nokes in the song “Why you tellin’ me.” All beats, mixing, mastering and art are by Element.

The album will soon be available on Spotify, iTunes and most online stores.

Living Grace Café

Memorial Carol Event at St. Paul's

December 10
St. Paul's Church Did your mother or father have a favourite Christmas carol? Wouldn’t [ ... ]

QEH fundraisers

3rd Annual QEH Fundraising Concert Series  Various dates
Select locations  For the third  [ ... ]

Celebrate Island Women: Annual Fundraise...

November 13
The Guild Women’s Network PEI’s Board of Directors has announced its second annual f [ ... ]

My Plum, My Duck

Full circles

Profile: Aaron Hastelow by Jane Ledwell “Where did the summer go to?” sings the cast of Anne o [ ... ]

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

PEI Symphony, then and now On PEI, there is another anniversary besides Canada’s 150th to be cele [ ... ]

Over-the-phone support

Islanders who call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies can now get support over the phone until first resp [ ... ]

Judy Archibald