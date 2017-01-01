BUZZon.com
Submit Event

Buzz Noticeboard

Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle

The Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle mee...

Syrian life and culture presentation

Join Dima Mreash, a recent immigrant from Syria to...

Queens County Music Festival

The Queens County Music Festival will be held Apri...

Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea & Awards

The Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea will recognize...

Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Violence

The annual Walk in Silence for Victims of Family V...

Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday takes place March 4 at the Montague...

Film screening: The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia

As part of International Development Week (Februar...

Call for submissions: 2017 PARC Playwright's Colony

Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre (PARC) will b...

Clyde River Lectures

The 5th Annual Clyde River Lectures hosted by...

Health literacy workshops

Health information sessions will be offered at Mar...

Painting workshop

Artist Sandi Komst is offering an acrylic workshop...

2017 Winter Active Campaign

The Charlottetown Parks and Recreation Department...

Women's improv

WITTY Mama is offering two 12-week class options t...

Energy efficient home design

Building homes that are environmentally sound and...

Parks and Recreation Winter Programs

The City of Charlottetown’s Parks and Recreation D...

Call for Hall applications

The PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls is currentl...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm March...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

PEI Aboriginal Business Mixer

Are you an Aboriginal business person? Are you int...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Charlottetown Toastmasters Breakfast Club

Toastmasters are a nonprofit educational worldwide...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

Stanhope Historical Society

The Stanhope Historical Society's Heritage meeting...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

PEI Genealogical Society

The PEI Genealogical Society will meet February 25...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Want to improve your c...

Details
January 2017
Profile: Jenna MacMillan

by Jane Ledwell

Jenna MacMillan (photo: Buzz)"I want my work to be a love letter to the East Coast, the people who live here,” says filmmaker Jenna MacMillan. She’s hoping that she won’t have to write that letter from Toronto, where she works six months a year.

Increasingly accomplished and recognized as a documentary filmmaker, Jenna’s heart is also divided between telling true stories and fictional ones. She’s currently working on a documentary for Health PEI about methadone use for pregnant women, telling a kind of mental health story she cares about deeply: “It’s a documentary that tells the stories of the underdog, people we need to hear, people who don’t have a voice.”

Jenna says both her parents are social workers: “I knew I’d either be a social worker or psychologist—or a filmmaker.

“Stories help,” she says. “You can touch people, and change lives.”

Fictional stories take longer to tell in film, Jenna explains, because of the challenges of financing, not to mention production and distribution. Several short fiction films Jenna has worked on are “living lives of their own”—including Desperately Seeking Signal, “an experiment, shot for a day with zero dollars,” recently selected for the 21 Islands Film Festival in New York, and Not My Brother, “the story of a family torn apart because of undiagnosed mental illness” with screenings and awards regionally and in Montreal and Australia.

A project in development would blend drama and documentary, based on songs from musician Kinley Dowling’s album Letters Never Sent. “There’s been so much feedback from women from Kinley’s song ‘Microphone,’” Jenna says, of a song about sexual assault. “We’re hoping to make a series of documentaries—that would coincide with music videos—about women talking about something they are battling, not necessarily sexual assault or sexual abuse but something in their career, or misogyny…using direct-to-camera telling.”

Before dividing her heart between fiction and documentary, Jenna’s heart was first divided between acting and filmmaking. “I applied to the National Theatre School and was wait-listed, but I went to Montreal anyway and started to study psychology. But I signed up for a film studies class, and that was the only class I ended up going to. My whole (early) life, I was going to be an actor. This split me apart!”

Jenna was encouraged by the emerging PEI film sector of the early 2000s. “I was an actor, but because of filmmakers on PEI, I went off full of piss and vinegar to learn to tell our own stories, to come back and be part of it. And I came back, and it had ended,” she says, due to the cancellation of a provincial media incentive in 2009.

She still looked for a way home. “I was in the Toronto film industry… I was working on a show that wasn’t challenging me,” Jenna recalls. “The content wasn’t something I wanted to put out into the universe. I was approached about Coastal Stories—did I want to be involved in 10 documentaries for a low budget?” Her answer was an enthusiastic yes.

“I left to come back to PEI and started a company, and my colleagues thought that was a crazy thing to do,” she recalls. “In Toronto, the cost of living is so high and filming is so expensive… On that trajectory, it was going to be so long before I could tell my own stories.”

With urgency, Jenna says, “My stories need to be told now.”

The challenge on PEI, she says, is “to get beyond telling stories for free. You hit the ceiling. I split my time, six months in Charlottetown and six months in Toronto, keeping my community active in both places.”

It sounds exhausting, but of those who stay on the Island year-round, Jenna says, “You have to do it all yourself and for free, and that’s hard.” Jenna is part of the media community urgently lobbying for a sustainable provincial media incentive fund.

Dividing her heart and art between Toronto and PEI, between documentary and fiction, between her stories and others’ stories, is a fine balance for Jenna MacMillan. “I want to tell real stories,” Jenna says. “I’m really curious how I can forge my own path.”

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Confederation Centre Live
Waterstone Law Group

Some Upcoming Events

Rise Little Mermaid

Bryson Guptill January 19
Baba's Lounge Almost 50 years ago, Bryson Guptill debuted his first origi [ ... ]

Brett Kissel: Ice, Snow & 30 Below tour

February 3
Harbourfront Theatre JUNO and CCMA-Award winning country singer Brett Kissel will embark  [ ... ]

Ceilidh for Glenaladale & "Buy a Brick" ...

Heritage Trust fundraising effort in Tracadie Cross January 21
Tracadie Cross Recreation Centre Gle [ ... ]

Owl's Hollow
Papa Joe's Restaurant

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Cedar's Eatery / Baba's Lounge
Cook's Edge
Mavor's