From the Noticeboard

Matinee screening at City Cinema

Singing to Myself, a dramatic full-length movie shot on PEI starring all Island talent, will have a special matinee screening at City Cinema in Charlottetown on February 11 at 2 pm.

Written and directed by Harmony Wagner, starring Sophie Maclean and Bryde MacLean; the film highlights the life of a young deaf woman who aims to break free from the worldview of happiness and learn to cultivate contentment from within. Her island of silence is disturbed as a surprising friendship builds with a musician.

Shot on location in Thunder Cove, French River and Charlottetown, the film has a soundtrack of all-Island musical talent, including Kinley, Jenn Grant, Raccoon Bandit, and Sorrey. Supporting roles are performed by Heidi Grant, Adi Vella, Carl Peterson, Yanik Richards, Andrew Murray, and Joelle Blanchard.

Tickets are available at the door the day of the screening, or can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.ca/e/singing-to-myself-tickets-31069070426). facebook.com/singing2myself.