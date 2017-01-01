From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
PEI Genealogical Society

The PEI Genealogical Society will meet February 25 at 2 pm at Beaconsfield’s Carriage House, Kent  [ ... ]

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in celebration of Canada 150. To get yours, order on [ ... ]

February 2017
Matinee screening at City Cinema

Sophie MacLean and Bryde MacLean in Singing to MyselfSinging to Myself, a dramatic full-length movie shot on PEI starring all Island talent, will have a special matinee screening at City Cinema in Charlottetown on February 11 at 2 pm.

Written and directed by Harmony Wagner, starring Sophie Maclean and Bryde MacLean; the film highlights the life of a young deaf woman who aims to break free from the worldview of happiness and learn to cultivate contentment from within. Her island of silence is disturbed as a surprising friendship builds with a musician.

Shot on location in Thunder Cove, French River and Charlottetown, the film has a soundtrack of all-Island musical talent, including Kinley, Jenn Grant, Raccoon Bandit, and Sorrey. Supporting roles are performed by Heidi Grant, Adi Vella, Carl Peterson, Yanik Richards, Andrew Murray, and Joelle Blanchard.

Tickets are available at the door the day of the screening, or can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.ca/e/singing-to-myself-tickets-31069070426). facebook.com/singing2myself.

Some Upcoming Events

Bluegrass Fundraising Concert

February 26
Irish Cultural Centre A Bluegrass Fundraising Concert will be held February 26 from 2 to [ ... ]

The Dining Room

ACT presents a comedy of manners at various locations February 4 & 17–18
Haviland Club & C [ ... ]

The Exquisite Project

Group show curated by Monica Lacey February 1 (opening) to 27
Gallery @ The Guild The Exquisite Pro [ ... ]

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

