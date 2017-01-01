From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
February 2017
Submissions being accepted for workshops held in June

Justin O'Hanley (left) and Donna Davies of Ruby Tree Films and discuss future plans for their collaboration during the PEI Screenwriters’ Bootcamp 2016This coming June, the Island Media Arts Coop (IMAC) will be hosting the eleventh PEI Screenwriters’ Bootcamp, a professional development workshop series for emerging screenwriters and producers from Atlantic Canada. These writers and producers will participate in five days of intensive professional development and be part of networking activities with industry representatives in search of their next big production of feature films, documentaries, web and television drama.

With the support of Telefilm Canada, Innovation PEI, the Independent Production Fund, the Harold Greenberg Fund, and the City of Charlottetown, IMAC is able to offer these workshops at no charge to the talented individuals are invited to participate. Writers are required to submit an application that outlines their idea and showcases their writing abilities.  Emerging producers are required to make a case for being selected to participate in the production management workshops.

The organizers welcome, for the first time, Deb Patz, author of Production Management 101 to mentor emerging producers as well as returning mentors Tom Shoebridge, Sharon Buckingham, and Hannah Cheesman. In total, there are four workshops on offer that cover writing a feature from an idea, writing a next draft for a feature, writing a dramatic series, and production management.

Details are outlined in the guidelines available on the website: www.peiscreenwritersbootcamp.net or you can contact Louise Lalonde at 902-213-7684.

The event takes place from June 3 to 7, 2017 and the deadline for submissions is April 3, 2017. There are no application fees or workshop fees, and this is a competition with limited seats.

