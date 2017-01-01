From the Noticeboard

Preparations underway for 2017 events

Reading Champion Award

Reading Town PEI is planning for its 2017 event. A Call for Nominations for the 2017 Reading Champion Award gives you a chance to submit a name of a person (any age and occupation) who should be recognized as a champion of reading. The Reading Champion Award recognizes, inspires and celebrates reading. Individuals nominated for this award are individuals who value and promote reading. They champion the importance of reading in the community, seeing it as an essential tool for life. Email your nomination to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Make sure to include the person’s full name and a paragraph describing why this person is a Reading Champion. Nominations close March 19, 2017. A selection committee will review all the nominations and select a winner. Along with the award, the winner will receive a cash prize and a video will be produced celebrating the winner’s reading contributions to the PEI community. The award will be given at the Island Literary Awards on May 6, 2017. Any questions can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Registration

From April 29 to May 6, Reading Town PEI will turn PEI into a Reading Island. The week long festival works to inspire curiosity about the stories and storytellers that shape our community, to recognize the accomplishments of our artists, educators and literacy champions and to integrate reading into the everyday life of Islanders.

The community is encouraged to participate in the celebration by organizing a “reading event” or activity and register the activity as part of the festival. Community activities can be public or private events. Schools, classrooms, community groups, book clubs, sports teams, families and individuals etc are encouraged to register. Register by February 27 to win a prize package of local goodies.

Find more information at readingtownpei.com under the “Register Your Community Event” tab. Stay up-to-date by following on Facebook at Reading Town PEI/ Ville Lecture îPÉ, Twitter @ReadingTownPEI, Instagram at readingtownpei, and at readingtownpei.com.