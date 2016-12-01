Buzz Noticeboard

Marlene Campbell
Travel back in time to when Christmas was a simple affair: children were content to receive an apple, an orange, or a piece of barley candy in their stockings; clothes, meals, and decorations were all homemade; and it was time spent with family—not expensive gifts—that warmed hearts during the holiday season.
A nostalgic collection of stories by Marlene Campbell, Vintage Christmas: Holiday Stories From Rural PEI (Acorn Press), recalls Christmas celebrations of the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. It transporting readers to the unheated farmhouse bedrooms and cozy barn stalls of rural Prince Edward Island, and the thrilling “big-city” department store visits to nearby Summerside. It turns out one thing has not changed: the most memorable part of any Christmas cannot be bought and sold.
The book includes eighteen non-fiction stories, collected and retold by scriptwriter, playwright, and historical author Marlene Campbell.
Marlene Campbell grew up in the 1960s and 70s in Lot 16, Prince Edward Island, and enjoyed listening to stories of the adults around her. She has a degree in political science and has worked in a number of fields, including cultural programming. Her interest in writing has led her to create radio dramas, historical vignettes, film scripts, a full-length play, and three earlier books that reflect PEI history. She lives in Tyne Valley, PEI.