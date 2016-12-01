Buzz Noticeboard

Ambika Gail Rutherford

Ambika Gail Rutherford has released a second colouring book. She recently went back to all her sketch books from a number of years, and found images that deal with the spirits of the earth—rocks, trees, birds, the sea, and some bits of pure fantasy. She has made a number of prints that explore these themes and it was able to draw them so that others can enjoy adding the colour. She says that she is delighted to share these images with others. You can find the colouring book in Charlottetown at Indigo and the Bookmark.