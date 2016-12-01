Buzz Noticeboard

Brain Injury Association of PEI

The Brain Injury Association of PEI has partnered with local artists to create a 2017 calendar to help raise awareness and funds for the organization. This colorful calendar of art depicts the work of a different artist each month, with some creating specific paintings with the theme of PEI Scenes in mind. Art work is done by some of the Association’s members, Connie Doerskin Vicki Homes and Marcella Bradley Byrne. The cover photo was taken by Connie Doerskin and was a winner of the Tourism PEI Photo contest. Calendars can be purchased at the Voluntary Resource Center, Scotiabank, The Bookmark, Living Grace Café, The Juice Box in Montague and Sara Lee Studio & Gallery in Alberton. For information on where you can purchase the calendar or about the organization visit their www.biapei.com, their Facebook page or email them