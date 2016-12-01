Buzz Noticeboard

A Practical Guide to Walking the Pilgrim’s Path from St. Jean Pied de Port, France to Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Bryson Guptill

Bryson Guptill and his partner Sue have just returned from Spain where they walked the Camino Francés from St. Jean Pied de Port, France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain—807 km. Based on their experiences making this pilgrimage, Bryson has written a guidebook for hiking the Camino.

In his forward, Bryson says:

“The Camino Francés has become the most popular of the medieval pilgrim routes leading from France and other parts of Europe to the purported burial site of Saint James the Apostle in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. On our 5-week journey, we met hundreds of pilgrims making their way along this ancient path. About half of these pilgrims spoke English, but we met people who spoke French, German, Italian, Spanish and many other languages. They were all carrying a guide to help them navigate the Camino route.

“Some carried detailed maps while others carried a summary of the ‘stages’ they would encounter along the way—a list of towns where they might spend the night, and the distances between these towns. Most had a detailed pocket guidebook that included maps, suggested daily distances to be covered, and lists of albergues (hostels) in each of the towns.…

“I decided that I could produce a more compact guidebook that would describe our daily route, highlight some places to stay, and generally keep pilgrims on track.

“This guidebook focuses on the Practical Path—a description of each day’s walk, including where we stayed each night (and sometimes, where we wished we stayed). The guidebook also includes maps generated from a GPS trace of our path, including places where we wandered off-route and how we got back on track.

“This guidebook will help you stay focused on the way ahead, and allow you to get the most out of your personal pilgrimage on the Camino Francés.”

The new book will be launched on February 9 at Confederation Centre Public Library in Charlottetown. All are invited to attend and meet the author.

Bryson Guptill is an author and musician. He has written a book of poems entitled About Mermaids, a guidebook Walking the IAT in PEI, and will release a new CD in January.

To order copies of this guidebook, contact your local bookstore or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .