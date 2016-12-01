Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Support for home heating

The Salvation Army offers the annual home heating...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Buyers’ Market

The 17th Annual Prince Edward Island Craft, Art &a...

Women’s Probus Club

The next meeting of the Charlottetown Women’s Prob...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Study medicine in French

The PEI French Health Network is reminding Francop...

Island Nature Trust news

Island Nature Trust has announced that The Montagu...

TD PEI Jazz & Blues Fest AGM

The TD PEI Jazz & Blues Festival will be holdi...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

At The Mount

The Mount Continuing Care Community will offer a L...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

Details
January 2017
A Practical Guide to Walking the Pilgrim’s Path from St. Jean Pied de Port, France to Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Bryson Guptill

Camino Francés: A Practical Guide to Walking the Pilgrim’s Path from St. Jean Pied de Port, France to Santiago de Compostela, Spain—Bryson GuptillBryson Guptill and his partner Sue have just returned from Spain where they walked the Camino Francés from St. Jean Pied de Port, France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain—807 km. Based on their experiences making this pilgrimage, Bryson has written a guidebook for hiking the Camino.

In his forward, Bryson says:

“The Camino Francés has become the most popular of the medieval pilgrim routes leading from France and other parts of Europe to the purported burial site of Saint James the Apostle in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. On our 5-week journey, we met hundreds of pilgrims making their way along this ancient path. About half of these pilgrims spoke English, but we met people who spoke French, German, Italian, Spanish and many other languages. They were all carrying a guide to help them navigate the Camino route.

“Some carried detailed maps while others carried a summary of the ‘stages’ they would encounter along the way—a list of towns where they might spend the night, and the distances between these towns. Most had a detailed pocket guidebook that included maps, suggested daily distances to be covered, and lists of albergues (hostels) in each of the towns.…

“I decided that I could produce a more compact guidebook that would describe our daily route, highlight some places to stay, and generally keep pilgrims on track.

“This guidebook focuses on the Practical Path—a description of each day’s walk, including where we stayed each night (and sometimes, where we wished we stayed). The guidebook also includes maps generated from a GPS trace of our path, including places where we wandered off-route and how we got back on track.

“This guidebook will help you stay focused on the way ahead, and allow you to get the most out of your personal pilgrimage on the Camino Francés.”

The new book will be launched on February 9 at Confederation Centre Public Library in Charlottetown. All are invited to attend and meet the author. 

Bryson Guptill is an author and musician. He has written a book of poems entitled About Mermaids, a guidebook Walking the IAT in PEI, and will release a new CD in January. 

To order copies of this guidebook, contact your local bookstore or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Shack Wacky Review

February 4
PEI Brewing Company Comedian Patrick Ledwell and musician Mark Haines present “The Shac [ ... ]

Ark art exhibit

“Living lightly on the earth” explores Building the Ark for PEI, 1974–76 Until April 30
Confed [ ... ]

Art Exhibit: Creatures of the Night by A...

Until January 2
Gallery @ The Guild You may have seen some of Ashley Anne Clark’s work popping up  [ ... ]

Concerted efforts

Profile: Morgan Saulnier by Jane Ledwell I’m not sure I considered anything else, ever,” Morga [ ... ]

HC Music Performance Program welcomes Mu...

Holland College’s Music Performance program, part of the School of Performing Arts, is playing hos [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Casting for ‘Green ...

Confederation Centre has announced that three plum roles are up for grabs at The 2017 Charlottetown  [ ... ]

