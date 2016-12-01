Buzz Noticeboard

The 2017 Weather trivia calendar

UPEI Climate Research Lab

Co-authored by Don Jardine and Dr. Adam Fenech, and published by the Climate Research Lab at UPEI, this third edition of the weather trivia calendar is filled with 365 new stories about real local weather events from across the Island over the past 250 years and their impact on Islanders’ lives.

“There are so many stories in there; there are some sad ones and some funny ones,” said Don Jardine, climate station manager at the Climate Research Lab. “This year we have a focus on lightning and thunderstorms and on storm surges.”

“Because of the nature of the Island, the way that we live, we’re very affected by it; sometimes it keeps us at home or away from school and sometimes it drags us to the beaches because it’s so nice,” said Dr. Adam Fenech, director of the Climate Research Lab. “But the weather really controls a lot of what we do and who we are. We say in our calendar: ‘our weather is our story.’ It’s the stories around the weather that are so intriguing.”

This calendar brings stories from North Cape to East Point, West Point to Murray Head—and all points in-between over the past 250 years. It features: All new 365 stories of PEI weather trivia for every day of the year; Twelve beautiful full-colour PEI weather photographs; Stories of Prince Edward Island as told by our weather; Information about lightning storms on Prince Edward Island—their frequency, location and seasonality and much more.

Did you know:

Bubba, an 18-year-old cat from St. Felix, spent more than six weeks trapped in a snow bank under the house of owners Howard Hogan and Lucina Costain during the severe winter of 2015. While digging through the snow, Howard heard something crying and out popped a paw and a head. The rescue was complete and Bubba headed for her food dish where she had warm milk and small portions of cat food.

Tragedy struck the Lennox Island community when Raymond Peters, a boy about 11-years-old out skating on the ice, died from fatigue and exposure in 1920 after winds sent him clear across the bay landing at Beach Point. The following morning, Michael Thomas, his brother-in-law found him dead.

The PEI Weather Trivia Calendar 2017 is now available for purchase at pharmacies and bookstores across PEI.