BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Pass your wisdom, knowledge and experience on. Be a [ ... ]

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar curling championships in November 2017 in Summers [ ... ]

Details
February 2017
Sarah Cooper

Of Feathers and Fire: Fragments of a Fractured Mind—Sarah CooperPenumbra Press has published a new book in its Poetry Series #71. Of Feathers and Fire: Fragments of a Fractured Mind is written by Sarah Cooper.

Sarah Cooper grew up in both Quispamsis and Saint John, New Brunswick, under the watchful eye of her Labrador Retriever Beau. She began her struggle with mental illness at a young age, in many forms, and caused by a combination of biological and environmental factors. She discovered that music was her favorite form of therapy, and within lyrics she found understanding. While in high school Sarah was officially diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder, and a diagnosis of Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizure Disorder followed shortly after. Once high school came to its conclusion, she moved to Prince Edward Island, where she fell in love with the Island and its inhabitants. She then studied creative writing at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick. This is Sarah’s first book.

Describing the book, PEI’s Poet Laureate, Deirdre Kessler, says, “Here is a brave young poet who, in her own words, is ‘paying with broken glass.’ Sarah Cooper’s language and images are vivid, often deceptive in their simplicity. She takes us straight to the skin, under the skin, and into the terrain of the heart and to the depths of what many call mental illness.…

Of Feathers and Fire: Fragments of a Fractured Mind is equally unsettling and beautiful, an impressive first book of poetry. We await eagerly the stories Sarah Cooper hasn’t yet told.”

www.penumbrapress.ca

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Holland College
Papa Joe's Restaurant

Some Upcoming Events

Beethoven and Sirens

Island choral group Sirens to perform with the PEI Symphony March 5
Zion Presbyterian Church The Pr [ ... ]

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

Lobie Daughton to read February 9
Receiver Coffee Co. Lobie Daughton will be the featured reader at [ ... ]

An Icelandic Evening

January 29
BIS Hall The Vinland Society of Prince Edward Island celebrates PEI's links to the world  [ ... ]

Holland College
Q93

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

King's BBQ & Chinese Food
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Holland College