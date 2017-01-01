From the Noticeboard

Sarah Cooper

Penumbra Press has published a new book in its Poetry Series #71. Of Feathers and Fire: Fragments of a Fractured Mind is written by Sarah Cooper.

Sarah Cooper grew up in both Quispamsis and Saint John, New Brunswick, under the watchful eye of her Labrador Retriever Beau. She began her struggle with mental illness at a young age, in many forms, and caused by a combination of biological and environmental factors. She discovered that music was her favorite form of therapy, and within lyrics she found understanding. While in high school Sarah was officially diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder, and a diagnosis of Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizure Disorder followed shortly after. Once high school came to its conclusion, she moved to Prince Edward Island, where she fell in love with the Island and its inhabitants. She then studied creative writing at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick. This is Sarah’s first book.

Describing the book, PEI’s Poet Laureate, Deirdre Kessler, says, “Here is a brave young poet who, in her own words, is ‘paying with broken glass.’ Sarah Cooper’s language and images are vivid, often deceptive in their simplicity. She takes us straight to the skin, under the skin, and into the terrain of the heart and to the depths of what many call mental illness.…

“Of Feathers and Fire: Fragments of a Fractured Mind is equally unsettling and beautiful, an impressive first book of poetry. We await eagerly the stories Sarah Cooper hasn’t yet told.”

