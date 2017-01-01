From the Noticeboard

Memories of Mary Stewart:

Rural Life in Valleyfield and Brudenell, Prince Edward Island 1894–1987

Bertha Campbell

My Gaelic Grandmother Memories of Mary Stewart: Rural Life in Valleyfield and Brudenell, Prince Edward Island 1894–1987 is a new book written and published by Bertha Campbell and edited by the recognized writer Marian Bruce, with printing and cover design by Kwik Kopy Printing in Charlottetown. Part social history, part family history My Gaelic Grandmother is a charming read and a reminder of the kinds of early settlers lives that made a real difference to this Island.

Beginning with Mary’s upbringing by Gaelic grandparents in Valleyfield, the author lays out Mary’s life in ten chapters ranging from family ties, local schools, train trips, and most importantly, the many people to whom Mary extended her care. Bertha Campbell pairs historically accurate depictions of the times with anecdotes from Mary’s life in order to paint a picture of both the adversity and beauty of rural life in Prince Edward Island’s 1900s.

Bertha Campbell calls the completion of this book “a labour of love…this story has been inside me for some time and finally I have been able to give Mary the tribute she so well deserved.” Well researched and replete with details, My Gaelic Grandmother makes a contribution to Island Studies.

The book will be launched at the Montague Public Library on February 25 at 1 pm. It can be purchased at Stewart and Beck’s Home Hardware in Montague, the Bookmark in Charlottetown as well as Murphy’s Pharmacy in Kensington. Copies can be purchased through This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Bertha Campbell is a retired Public Health Nursing Supervisor and co-owner of Mull Na Beinne Farms in Grahams Road, PEI. Mull Na Beinne is a Gaelic phrase meaning “pretty little farm on the hill.”