From the Noticeboard

The Ultimate Linear Guide To The Classic TV Series

Adam-Michael James

Local writer and performer Adam-Michael James will release an e-book version of The Bewitched Continuum, his exploration of the 1964-1972 television series Bewitched, on Valentine’s Day.

James’ “ultimate linear guide” to the supernatural sitcom first came out in 2014 to coincide with Bewitched’s 50th anniversary. Covering all 254 episodes of the show, this print version, which has taken James on promotional journeys to Los Angeles, Baltimore and New York, comes in at over 600 pages, a fact James says is highlighted by every interviewer he’s spoken to. “People do comment a lot about the size,” James laughs. “Though it would be hard to get information about eight seasons into a paperback.”

Nevertheless, James, who will be appearing in the classic television retrospective Raised on TV at the Guild this month, feels this is the perfect time to put his work out digitally. “While I love the print version, the e-book will be easier for people to access, plus it’ll give me an opportunity to finally display the book’s many Bewitched photos in color.”

The Bewitched Continuum, whose cover was created by Charlottetown’s Technomedia, has earned praise from The Huffington Post and Bewitched director Richard Michaels.

“A great companion for every ‘Bewitched’ fan…with insights even we didn’t realize!”—Richard Michaels, Director (54 episodes), Bewitched

“Do yourself a favor and pick up this must-read as soon as possible. If you’re a true ‘Bewitched’ fan you’ll love it as much as I did.”—Chris York, son of Dick York (Darrin)

The electronic version launches February 14, 2017. For release details, visit www.facebook.com/bwcontinuum or www.thebewitchedcontinuum.com. It is available at amazon.com and createspace.com/4964268.

In addition to script coverage for movie studios and continuity scripts for radio, Adam-Michael James has written the musical drama The Nine Lives of L.M. Montgomery, background actor how-to Extra Extra, and Undo the Deed, a time travel story with a child abuse theme. He currently writes commentaries about soaps on soapcentral.com. adammichaeljames.com