From the Noticeboard

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Pass your wisdom, knowledge and experience on. Be a [ ... ]

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar curling championships in November 2017 in Summers [ ... ]

February 2017
Prince Edward Island Museum and Heritage Foundation

The Island Magazine #80The 40th Anniversary edition of The Island Magazine, Number 80, is now available. The Island Mazazine is a semi-annual publication of the human and natural heritage of Prince Edward Island published by the Prince Edward Island Museum and Heritage Foundation.

Contents of this issue include: “Raising the Cry of Nationality: The Struggle for an Irish Bishop of Charlottetown” by Peter Ludlow; “The Priest and Emperor: Napoleon III and the Acadians of Rustico/Le curé et l’empereur: Naploéon III et les Acadiens de Rustico” by Robert Pichette; “Volcano Years and the Historic Climate of Prince Edward Island” by Teresa Devor; “Our Quiet But Engaging Scenery—W.S. Louson and the Picturing of Prince Edward Island” by Harry Tinson Holman; and “Tangled Up in Blue: The Island Magazine at Forty” by Edward MacDonald. Cover illustration is W.S Louson’s postcards, courtesy of a private collections.

For information visit the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation office at 2 Kent Street, Charlottetown, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., visit www.peimuesum.com or call 368-6600.

Beethoven and Sirens

Island choral group Sirens to perform with the PEI Symphony March 5
Zion Presbyterian Church The Pr [ ... ]

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

Lobie Daughton to read February 9
Receiver Coffee Co. Lobie Daughton will be the featured reader at [ ... ]

An Icelandic Evening

January 29
BIS Hall The Vinland Society of Prince Edward Island celebrates PEI's links to the world  [ ... ]

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

