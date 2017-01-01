From the Noticeboard

Prince Edward Island Museum and Heritage Foundation

The 40th Anniversary edition of The Island Magazine, Number 80, is now available. The Island Mazazine is a semi-annual publication of the human and natural heritage of Prince Edward Island published by the Prince Edward Island Museum and Heritage Foundation.

Contents of this issue include: “Raising the Cry of Nationality: The Struggle for an Irish Bishop of Charlottetown” by Peter Ludlow; “The Priest and Emperor: Napoleon III and the Acadians of Rustico/Le curé et l’empereur: Naploéon III et les Acadiens de Rustico” by Robert Pichette; “Volcano Years and the Historic Climate of Prince Edward Island” by Teresa Devor; “Our Quiet But Engaging Scenery—W.S. Louson and the Picturing of Prince Edward Island” by Harry Tinson Holman; and “Tangled Up in Blue: The Island Magazine at Forty” by Edward MacDonald. Cover illustration is W.S Louson’s postcards, courtesy of a private collections.

For information visit the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation office at 2 Kent Street, Charlottetown, visit www.peimuesum.com or call 368-6600.