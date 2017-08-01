From the Noticeboard

Carolyn Strom Collins & Christy Woster editors

Although best known for creating the spirited Anne Shirley, L. M. Montgomery had a thriving writing career that included several novels and more than five hundred poems and stories.

A new collection, After Many Years: Twenty-one “Long-Lost” Stories by L. M. Montgomery, brings together rare pieces originally published between 1900 and 1939 that haven’t been in print since their initial periodicals. Editors Carolyn Strom Collins and Christy Woster have carefully curated a mixture of newly discovered stories that showcase all the charm you expect from Mongomery. With scholarly prefaces and notes for each piece, the book offers readers a rare glimpse into how Montgomery’s writing developed over the years.

Carolyn Strom Collins is the author of The Anne of Green Gables Treasury and other “Anne” companion books; she has also published companion books on Little Women and The Secret Garden. Carolyn helped found The Friends of the L. M. Montgomery Institute at UPEI as well as the L. M. Montgomery Literary Society.