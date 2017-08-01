From the Noticeboard

Susan Rodgers

Summerside author Susan Rodgers has released a new novel, Castles in the Sand.

Are you looking for the perfect beach read to tuck into your beach bag? Well, how about taking along a love story that’s set right here on little ole’ Prince Edward Island’s north shore?

The three of them were in the photo; standing prominently in front of their tanned bodies was a newly built sandcastle, formed with the patient fingers of a man who thought he was lost, a woman who was hiding from loss, and a child who needed to be found.

Susan Rodgers spends the summers at Twin Shores Campground in Darnley. Darnley shows up in a few of her Drifters books. Last summer she decided it would be fun to set an entire story at her own much loved campground, although in the books the campground goes by the fictional name Castle Beach. Famous singer Dallas White is snuggled into a site overlooking the beach. His love interest, single mom Cassie Keough, is living on the bay side in a luxurious fifth wheel.

Susan has also released three new books in the Drifters series—The Light In Me, When The West Wind Moves, and Listen To The River. They are available as eBooks and some are available in print at Island bookstores. The newest releases are available in print via Susan (email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or text (902) 439-8362). Susan has a table at the Summerside Farmers’ Market each Saturday, and print books can be purchased through Amazon and Indigo and via www.susanrodgersauthor.com.