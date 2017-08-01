From the Noticeboard

Stephen Puiia

Lucky Duck Cola is a surreal, dystopian satire written by Stephen Puiia and published recently by Solstice Publishing.

Humania is in danger. Cola mogul, Joe Tornado and General Lenis Meanest are in control and want to kick someone’s butt. Their target is the most disempowered, ugly and stinky group in Hover City—the Humaniacs. One Humaniac, Pooya, stands a chance to stop them. Lucky Duck Cola is the story of falling into and out of love set across a backdrop of monsters, gore, sex, political corruption, death, betrayal, genocide and slime.

Stephen Puiia is from Cornwall, P.E.I. He makes his living as a Yoga instructor.

Lucky Duck Cola will be launched at The Guild in Charlottetown August 10 from 7 to 9 pm. The book is available at the Bookmark and on Amazon.ca

