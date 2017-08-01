BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Coffey Talk with Chip Coffey

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada, internationally recognized psychic and star of A&E [ ... ]

Prayer for Care of Creation

World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation takes place September 1 Join an ecumenical evening of  [ ... ]

Stephen Puiia

Lucky Duck Cola—Stephen PuiiaLucky Duck Cola is a surreal, dystopian satire written by Stephen Puiia and published recently by Solstice Publishing.

Humania is in danger. Cola mogul, Joe Tornado and General Lenis Meanest are in control and want to kick someone’s butt. Their target is the most disempowered, ugly and stinky group in Hover City—the Humaniacs. One Humaniac, Pooya, stands a chance to stop them. Lucky Duck Cola is the story of falling into and out of love set across a backdrop of monsters, gore, sex, political corruption, death, betrayal, genocide and slime.

Stephen Puiia is from Cornwall, P.E.I. He makes his living as a Yoga instructor.

Lucky Duck Cola will be launched at The Guild in Charlottetown August 10 from 7 to 9 pm. The book is available at the Bookmark and on Amazon.ca

www.facebook.com/PuiiaStephen/

@PuiiaStephen

Events Calendar

Last month August 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31
Credit Unions of PEI
Workshops on the Water

Some Upcoming Events

Glenda’s Kitchen

Glenda Landry’s musical cooking show  Select dates at 1:30 pm
Studio 1 Glenda Landry re [ ... ]

Irish Mythen at The Guild

August 31
The Guild Irish Mythen performs at The Guild in Charlottetown on August 31 at 8 pm as part [ ... ]

Addison Consort

August 11
St. Paul's Anglican Church The Addison Consort Singers was founded in 1982 by the late Dun [ ... ]

Mr. Sushi
Island Winds

Recent News & Articles

Team Youth Trucking

More young Islanders will have the chance to earn money and gain experience in the fast–growing tr [ ... ]

Confederation Brass

Young brass musicians from PEI will play a "little bit of everything" at their free summer concerts  [ ... ]

Internet infrastructure

Tourism is a way of life in the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendis [ ... ]

Inn at St Peters
Pam & Joe Handcrafted
Credit Unions of PEI