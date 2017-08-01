From the Noticeboard

Retromedia Publishing of PEI is releasing World Harness Racing, a book dedicated to the harness racing industry worldwide—its great people and its wonderful horses.

Just over a year ago, a letter was sent out to the harness racing governing bodies of 20 countries from five continents asking them for a short review of their harness racing history and the biographies of three of their favourite driving legends, including photos of their legends, their racetracks, their flags, horses and their people. Seventeen countries responded and five writers, three editors and a graphic designer from PEI, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland were able to produce this collector’s item.

This unique World Harness Racing book is a labour of love provided to you for your enjoyment, thanks to the people from each of the cooperating countries, 16 sponsors and Retromedia Publishing’s team—all having one thing in common—a passion for horses racing in harness.

Read about driving legends Joe O’Brien (Canada), Stanley Dancer (USA), Bjorn Goop (Sweden), Mikhail Kozlov (Russia), Jean-Michel Bazire (France) and many, many more.

The official launch for the book will take place at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown during the World Trotting Conference and Old Home Week on August 16 at 3:30 pm. The final leg of the World Driving Championship takes place at the same location two days later. This book commemorates the World Trotting Conference and the World Driving Championship.

World Harness Racing is available at retromedia.ca and at Bookmark in Charlottetown. The book is 176 pages in length and is filled with photos, stories and information.