From the Noticeboard

Camp Dynamo

Camp Dynamo will be held by the PEI Business Women's Association September 29 at 4 pm to October 1

Water restriction in place

The City of Charlottetown's Water and Sewer Utility Department reminds the public that seasonal water restrictions are in place

Liz Johnson

On Love's Gentle Shore—Liz JohnsonBaker Book House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Christianbook.com

On Love’s Gentle Shore, the final novel in the Prince Edward Island Dreams series by Liz Johnson, has been published.

Natalie O’Ryan had no plans to return to Prince Edward Island. But when her fiancé books their wedding in her hometown and schedules a summer at Rose’s Red Door Inn, she sets out to plan the perfect wedding. Yet she can’t possibly plan for a run-in with Justin Kane—the best friend she left behind all those years ago after promising to stay.

Justin has never forgotten Natalie. He’d been prepared to follow her off the island until tragedy struck, leaving him to run the family dairy farm.

After Natalie's reception venue falls through, she must scramble to find an alternative, and the only option seems to be a barn on Justin’s property. As they work together to get the dilapidated building ready for the party, Natalie and Justin may discover that there is more between them than broken promises and an old friendship.

Liz Johnson fell in love with PEI the first time she set foot on it. When she’s not plotting her next trip to the Island, she works in marketing. She is the author of more than a dozen novels, including The Red Door Inn and Where Two Hearts Meet, a New York Times bestselling novella, and a handful of short stories. She makes her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Find the novel at Baker Book House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Christianbook.com.

