From the Noticeboard

At sunrise on July 1, 2017, A Book of Canadian Hope/ Un livre d’espoir canadien was presented to the Premier of Prince Edward Island in Province House with a request that it be sealed in the building and be opened on that day in 2167. The book arrived by canoe carried by Mi’kmaq Legend leader, Julie Pelletier-Lush.

A Book of Canadian Hope/Un livre d’espoir canadien completes a project created by PEI’s Watermark Theatre. Nine short plays designed to help express what Canadians wished for the next 150 years were commissioned. Between January and May 2015, the plays toured to 21 cities and created conversations with more than 8000 people. Three wishes expressed in every session were identified and a partnership with the Palmer Conference on Public Policy at the University of Prince Edward Island in September 2015 was made.

A limited number of first edition copies will be available by writing to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and selected outlets in PEI. All proceeds go to the non-profit Watermark Theatre.