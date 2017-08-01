From the Noticeboard

Sean Wiebe, Celeste Snowber

Blue Waiting is a new collection of poems from Charlottetown poet Sean Wiebe and West Coast poet Celeste Snowber. The poets say that Blue Waiting has been formed through the geography of living. This geography takes shape in the edges of islands, mountains, families, and most of all the terrain of the inner life. In two voices, it explores many issues facing the coasts from both a male and female perspective.

Performer and author Patrick Ledwell says “There’s a time in Island summer when salt water reaches body temperature. Stepping into the work of these two poets is a reflective immersion in similar currents. The writing is beautifully poised on moments when clear boundaries between self and world let slip, and admit again the onrush of magic.”

Sean Wiebe lives in Charlottetown and is an associate professor of education at the University of Prince Edward Island. Since the inception of the International Symposium on Poetic Inquiry, he has been an integral part of the poetic inquiry community. He is the co-editor of Resonance: Poetic Inquiries of Reflection and Renewal (2016, in press), and was the co-editor of “Poetic Inquiry in/for/as,” a special issue of in education, 2014. He has been the principal investigator on four Canadian Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council funded projects investigating the digital economy and new literacies. His current grant, based on findings generated from multiple sites across Canada, investigates how establishing a creative ethos in schools might support teachers as contributors to Canada’s creative economy.

Celeste Snowber is a dancer, writer, poet and educator, who is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education at Simon Fraser University. Her essays and poetry have been published in ournals and chapters in books and she is the author of Embodied Prayer and co-author of Landscapes in Aesthetic Education. Her most recent collection of poetry is Wild Tourist and her book, Embodied Inquiry: Writing, Living and Being through the Body was released in 2016. She is recipient of the 2016 Ted T. Aoki Award for Distinguished Service in Canadian Curriculum Studies. Celeste continues to create/perform site-specific work in connection to the natural world and is presently the Artist in Residence in the UBC Botanical Garden.

Sean Wiebe will launch Blue Waiting at the UPEI Faculty Lounge on September 22 at 6:30 pm. All are welcome to attend.