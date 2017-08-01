From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Hilary MacLeod

Cod Only Knows—Hilary MacLeodAuthor Hilary MacLeod’s Cod Only Knows is the sixth book in The Shores murder mystery series, from Island publisher The Acorn Press. The books are set in a small fishing village in PEI, inspired by Sea View, MacLeod’s summer home for the past 27 years. The series began in 2010 with Revenge of the Lobster Lover. It won a CBC Bookie Award the following year for Best Mystery, and was followed by Mind Over Mussels, All is Clam, Something Fishy, and Bodies and Sole.

“The Shores series is as much about people and place as about plot. The same characters inhabit the stories book after book,” says MacLeod. There’s Gus Mack, the octogenarian quilter, who sees everything that goes on in the village from her kitchen window. Hy McAllister is the “come-from-away” would-be sleuth who’s clumsy with corpses. “She trips on them, throws up on them and stumbles across them constantly,” MacLeod says. And Jane Jamieson, is the by-the-book cop, who’s transforming into a maverick under the influence of the sea air, rural beauty and eccentricity of The Shores.

In this latest Shores book, Cod Only Knows, ninety-year-old Abel Mack has gone fishin’—and gone missing. He’s been after a giant codfish that trails murder and mayhem in its wake. Mountie Jane Jamieson suspects he may be dead—by foul play or exposure. His wife Gus insists he’s alive and sure to return. But does Abel even exist outside Gus’s memory or imagination? 

On September 2 the author will attend a Meet and Greet signing at Indigo in Charlottetown from 1 to 3 pm.

