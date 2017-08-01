From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Cornwall Community Choir

Cornwall Community Choir welcomes new members for its fall term September 27–November 29. No previ [ ... ]

Creative retreat

Manley Mann Media hosts in Cavendish Writers, painters, sewers, and creatives of all sorts are invi [ ... ]

Jaime Lee Mann

Blood and Stars—Jaime Lee MannBlood and Stars, the fifth novel in Jaime Lee Mann’s popular Legend of Rhyme series for middle grade readers, launches on September 23 with a book signing at Indigo Charlottetown from 1 to 3 pm.

Several years ago, PEI author Jaime Lee Mann started writing down the bedtime stories she told her daughters when she realized they couldn’t get enough of the tales. Now she is preparing for the release of the fifth title in the popular Legend of Rhyme series, Blood and Stars.

This magical tale picks up right where the last instalment, Second Twin, left off, and it like previous books in the series, it is filled with mermaids, unicorns, goblins, witches, and several special sets of twins. To fully enjoy the Legend of Rhyme series, Jaime Lee encourages new readers to begin with the first book in the series, Elora of Stone, before moving on to Into Coraira, Teagan of Tomorrow, and Second Twin.

Blood and Stars is published by Blue Moon Publishers and marketed by DigiWriting, both firms based in Toronto. For information visit BlueMoonPublishers.comJaimeLeeMann.com

PEI International Shellfish Festival

Celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford and Chuck Hughes join lineup September 14–17
various locations The  [ ... ]

Stories in stitches

Hooked mats and more September 26–30
St. Paul's Anglican Church  Island Matters Rug Hooking  [ ... ]

Vishtèn to perform at Acadian Feast

September 1
Abram-Village The popular Acadian trio Vishtèn will be the invited musical guests at th [ ... ]

Spirit Path

Cloggeroo

Island Folk Festival back for its 4th year Cloggeroo is back for its 4th annual Island Folk Festiva [ ... ]

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

The sound of Anne

New sound design and the return of the harp When asked to instill a new life into the score of Anne [ ... ]

