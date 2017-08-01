From the Noticeboard

Jaime Lee Mann

Blood and Stars, the fifth novel in Jaime Lee Mann’s popular Legend of Rhyme series for middle grade readers, launches on September 23 with a book signing at Indigo Charlottetown from 1 to 3 pm.

Several years ago, PEI author Jaime Lee Mann started writing down the bedtime stories she told her daughters when she realized they couldn’t get enough of the tales. Now she is preparing for the release of the fifth title in the popular Legend of Rhyme series, Blood and Stars.

This magical tale picks up right where the last instalment, Second Twin, left off, and it like previous books in the series, it is filled with mermaids, unicorns, goblins, witches, and several special sets of twins. To fully enjoy the Legend of Rhyme series, Jaime Lee encourages new readers to begin with the first book in the series, Elora of Stone, before moving on to Into Coraira, Teagan of Tomorrow, and Second Twin.

Blood and Stars is published by Blue Moon Publishers and marketed by DigiWriting, both firms based in Toronto. For information visit BlueMoonPublishers.com. JaimeLeeMann.com