Donna Lyle

The Communities of Lot 16: Two Hundred Years of Our History, is written by Donna Lyle, on behalf of the Lot 16 Seniors History Committee. The new book is 224 pages and features over 200 archival photos, collected by committee members from their own photo albums, and albums of their neighbours. In addition to historical information on the area’s schools, businesses, churches, transportation, and more, each property in Lot 16 is detailed from its origins to the current day.