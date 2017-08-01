BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Charlottetown Garden Tour

The Charlottetown Garden Tour will be available Mon–Fri at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm through August. Th [ ... ]

Women’s PROBUS Club

The Charlottetown Women’s PROBUS Club begins its 2017/2018 year with a meeting on September 20 at  [ ... ]

Spring/Summer 2017

The Island Magazine Number 81, Spring/Summer 2017 is available. Articles in this issue are: Promise and Disappointment: Princetown’s Failure as a County Town by Earle Lockerby; “All Had a Pretty Good Night”: A Teenager’s Diary in 1933/”Tout le monde a passé une belle soirée”: Journal d’une adolescente en 1933 by Georges Arsenault; Come From Away: The Natural History of Lupins on PEI by Karen Samis and Boyde Beck; Provenance Being Our Guide: Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly, Victorian Artist by Paige Matthie and Leviathans by Edward MacDonald. Cover illustration is by Caroline Louisa Daly. The Magazine is a semi-annual publication of the human and natural heritage of PEI published by PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. It’s available at Beaconsfield, Charlottetown and at local book stores. This issue is dedicated to the memory of E. Boyde Beck, editor of the magazine from 1997-2017.

Events Calendar

Last month August 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31
Trailside Café & Inn
Dundee Arms

Some Upcoming Events

Bob Martin keynote speaker at Centre

September 7
Memorial Hall Confederation Centre of the Arts has announced Bob Martin as the keynote s [ ... ]

The Black Prince

September 1–6
City Cinema PG, mature theme, violence
Dir: Kavi Raz, UK/India, 118 min. Satinde [ ... ]

All Around the Hillsborough Heritage Tou...

September 9
various locations  On September 9, Islanders and visitors are invited on a tour of  [ ... ]

Northumberland Ferries
Back Alley Music

Recent News & Articles

Cloggeroo

Island Folk Festival back for its 4th year Cloggeroo is back for its 4th annual Island Folk Festiva [ ... ]

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

The sound of Anne

New sound design and the return of the harp When asked to instill a new life into the score of Anne [ ... ]

PEI Symphony
Drummond Pens
Sou'West Bar & Grill