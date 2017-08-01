From the Noticeboard

Spring/Summer 2017

The Island Magazine Number 81, Spring/Summer 2017 is available. Articles in this issue are: Promise and Disappointment: Princetown’s Failure as a County Town by Earle Lockerby; “All Had a Pretty Good Night”: A Teenager’s Diary in 1933/”Tout le monde a passé une belle soirée”: Journal d’une adolescente en 1933 by Georges Arsenault; Come From Away: The Natural History of Lupins on PEI by Karen Samis and Boyde Beck; Provenance Being Our Guide: Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly, Victorian Artist by Paige Matthie and Leviathans by Edward MacDonald. Cover illustration is by Caroline Louisa Daly. The Magazine is a semi-annual publication of the human and natural heritage of PEI published by PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. It’s available at Beaconsfield, Charlottetown and at local book stores. This issue is dedicated to the memory of E. Boyde Beck, editor of the magazine from 1997-2017.