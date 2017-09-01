From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Squash PEI news

Squash PEI are hosting a World Squash Day celebration at the Spa in the Charlottetown Mall [ ... ]

Roller Derby

Come check out the final game of the season as Charlottetown’s own Moonshine Maidens face Frederic [ ... ]

Mima

The Devil is Smooth Like Honey—MimaThe Canadian author known as Mima (PEI’s Michelle Arsenault) has recently published her eighth book, The Devil is Smooth Like Honey, the sequel to Always be a Wolf.

El narco. A monster. Un diablo. Jorge Hernandez had been called many things and it always made him laugh. If there was one word that could be used to describe him, it would be untouchable. Corrupt politicians, succumbing to his charming disposition, had contributed to Jorge’s success, but it was often the underlying threats behind his handsome smile that sealed the deal. He was unstoppable.

In Paige Noël, he met his match. A woman who was as dangerous and sadistic as she was soft and gentle, the last thing he expected was to propose after an explosive first meeting, but the intense fire between them was as addictive as the thrill of violence and power.

When some of his personal enemies turn up dead, Jorge shuffles his daughter into a Canadian school, deciding that things are getting a little too hot in Mexico; but does life ever slow down in this dark, underground world? The devil is smooth like honey but is heaven ever far away?

www.mimaonfire.com

Mestizo Soul

Rebeca Lane at The Guild with Russell Louder October 28
The Guild Hip-hop artist and poet Rebeca La [ ... ]

Nichola Goddard fundraising dinner

November 18
Cornwall The 9th annual Nichola Goddard Foundation fundraising dinner will be held from  [ ... ]

Tribute to Elvis

October 5
Confederation Centre of the Arts Paquette Productions presents A Tribute to Elvis in Conce [ ... ]

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

Chas Mike Pete

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse Chas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back togethe [ ... ]

Anne of Green Gables—The Musical™ Commem...

The Confederation Centre of the Arts will be commemorating the 2500th showing of Anne of Green Gable [ ... ]

