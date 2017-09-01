From the Noticeboard

Mima

The Canadian author known as Mima (PEI’s Michelle Arsenault) has recently published her eighth book, The Devil is Smooth Like Honey, the sequel to Always be a Wolf.

El narco. A monster. Un diablo. Jorge Hernandez had been called many things and it always made him laugh. If there was one word that could be used to describe him, it would be untouchable. Corrupt politicians, succumbing to his charming disposition, had contributed to Jorge’s success, but it was often the underlying threats behind his handsome smile that sealed the deal. He was unstoppable.

In Paige Noël, he met his match. A woman who was as dangerous and sadistic as she was soft and gentle, the last thing he expected was to propose after an explosive first meeting, but the intense fire between them was as addictive as the thrill of violence and power.

When some of his personal enemies turn up dead, Jorge shuffles his daughter into a Canadian school, deciding that things are getting a little too hot in Mexico; but does life ever slow down in this dark, underground world? The devil is smooth like honey but is heaven ever far away?

www.mimaonfire.com