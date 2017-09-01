From the Noticeboard

Dale Small

Dale Small has written a new book called Bad Bad Boys: Small Tales of Big Adventures. It’s a book/memoir of stories published by Tangle Lane Press. Foreword is by Island author and publisher David Weale.

This “disclaimer” by Dale Small on the back cover provides a good foretaste of what you will find in his book:

“Within this collection of tales are persons whose names are real. On the other hand, there are others whose names have been changed to protect friends and innocents. Still others have been changed to protect me from those who are 1. Prudes; 2 Humour challenged; 3. Overly sensitive; 4. Litigious; 5. Super sanctimonious; 6. Hypocrites; and other assorted kill-joys who may choose to annoy me in my old age. No offense intended. DS”