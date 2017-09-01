From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
ECLECTIC by Wendy Jones

The public is invited to attend the opening of Wendy Jones’ visual arts exhibition at WMJ Cool Cat [ ... ]

Ferry pass for medical appointment

Hope Air, in collaboration with Health PEI, will pay for a Northumberland Ferries Limited pass for I [ ... ]

Sandra Singer editor

J. J. Steinfeld: Essays on His Works—Sandra Singer editorGuernica Editions has published a book dealing with the writing of author J. J. Steinfeld. Compiled and edited by Sandra Singer, J. J. Steinfeld: Essays on His Works is a critical look at PEI writer J. J. Steinfeld’s extensive and prolific writings in poetry, fiction and theatre, ranging from early work on post-Holocaust themes to later examinations of absurdity and existentialism. Among the essay contributors to this collection, which also contains a wide-ranging interview with J. J. Steinfeld, are Raina L. Shults, Michael Greenstein, Richard Lemm, Mark Sampson, Ellen S. Jaffe, George Elliott Clarke, Sandra Singer and Shane Neilson.

From the essays:

[Our Hero in the Cradle of Confederation] captures the “laissez fair” spirit of our times where, as metaphoric Islander, one may cast an ironic, critical gaze, smell disparity and hypocrisy, and feel desperation within the Island’s shores and ideological tides, yet retain “hope” and aspire to “fight back.”—Richard Lemm

Oscillating between the chronotopes of World War II and contemporary North America, [Steinfeld’s] narratives form intriguing circuits of connection and disconnection […]. Steinfeld’s conversation with Kafka accords with the view that history’s clocks are not in unison and that their worlds split apart and clash in fearful asymmetry.

—Michael Greenstein

Gaudreau
Water Story Tour

Wheatley River Community Hall future unc...

WRWI seeking proposals The future of the Wheatley River Community Hall (WRCH) is unclear and t [ ... ]

Country Blend

October 5, 6 & 7
Select locations  Country Blend will perform three Tribute to the Legends  [ ... ]

Good Time

October 25–28
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, disturbing content, graphic violence
Dir: Benny Saf [ ... ]

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

Chas Mike Pete

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse Chas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back togethe [ ... ]

Anne of Green Gables—The Musical™ Commem...

The Confederation Centre of the Arts will be commemorating the 2500th showing of Anne of Green Gable [ ... ]

