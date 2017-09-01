From the Noticeboard

Sandra Singer editor

Guernica Editions has published a book dealing with the writing of author J. J. Steinfeld. Compiled and edited by Sandra Singer, J. J. Steinfeld: Essays on His Works is a critical look at PEI writer J. J. Steinfeld’s extensive and prolific writings in poetry, fiction and theatre, ranging from early work on post-Holocaust themes to later examinations of absurdity and existentialism. Among the essay contributors to this collection, which also contains a wide-ranging interview with J. J. Steinfeld, are Raina L. Shults, Michael Greenstein, Richard Lemm, Mark Sampson, Ellen S. Jaffe, George Elliott Clarke, Sandra Singer and Shane Neilson.

From the essays:

[Our Hero in the Cradle of Confederation] captures the “laissez fair” spirit of our times where, as metaphoric Islander, one may cast an ironic, critical gaze, smell disparity and hypocrisy, and feel desperation within the Island’s shores and ideological tides, yet retain “hope” and aspire to “fight back.”—Richard Lemm

Oscillating between the chronotopes of World War II and contemporary North America, [Steinfeld’s] narratives form intriguing circuits of connection and disconnection […]. Steinfeld’s conversation with Kafka accords with the view that history’s clocks are not in unison and that their worlds split apart and clash in fearful asymmetry.

—Michael Greenstein