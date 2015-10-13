From the Noticeboard

Laurie Brinklow and Ryan Gibson editors

The first new fall book from Island Studies Press at UPEI, is From Black Horses to White Steeds, a study of how small communities can survive and flourish. Edited by Laurie Brinklow and Ryan Gibson, this new book celebrates and critiques the dynamics of innovation, governance, and culture in place.

Case studies from both sides of the North Atlantic illustrate episodes of “turning around”: the evolution, transformation, and visionary strategy that breathe new life into the term “think global, act local.”

The book’s chapters focus on the strength of local initiatives, the impacts of collective power, and re-envisioning local assets. They explore how various “dark horses”―including minorities, small towns, peripheries, Aboriginal communities, those with little money, status, voice, or political leverage―can rise to the occasion and chart livable futures.

“Rural folk have always been both resilient and resourceful. The narratives in this book are truly inspiring in ways to deal with the current and future pace as new technology and environmental change presents challenges and opportunities. Local communities everywhere will benefit from the insights contained herein.”—Honourable Diane Griffin, Senate of Canada

From Black Horses to White Steeds is for sale at Island bookstores, at the UPEI Bookstore and at the Charlottetown Farmers’ Market. Contact Joan at Island Studies Press for information at 902-566-0386.