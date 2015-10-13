From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Ferry pass for medical appointment

Hope Air, in collaboration with Health PEI, will pay for a Northumberland Ferries Limited pass for I [ ... ]

Parks animal restriction

In order to provide a safe environment for visitors and to protect wildlife and their habitats, dome [ ... ]

Laurie Brinklow and Ryan Gibson editors

From Black Horses to White Steeds—Laurie Brinklow and Ryan Gibson editorsThe first new fall book from Island Studies Press at UPEI, is From Black Horses to White Steeds, a study of how small communities can survive and flourish. Edited by Laurie Brinklow and Ryan Gibson, this new book celebrates and critiques the dynamics of innovation, governance, and culture in place.

Case studies from both sides of the North Atlantic illustrate episodes of “turning around”: the evolution, transformation, and visionary strategy that breathe new life into the term “think global, act local.”

The book’s chapters focus on the strength of local initiatives, the impacts of collective power, and re-envisioning local assets. They explore how various “dark horses”―including minorities, small towns, peripheries, Aboriginal communities, those with little money, status, voice, or political leverage―can rise to the occasion and chart livable futures.

“Rural folk have always been both resilient and resourceful. The narratives in this book are truly inspiring in ways to deal with the current and future pace as new technology and environmental change presents challenges and opportunities. Local communities everywhere will benefit from the insights contained herein.”—Honourable Diane Griffin, Senate of Canada

From Black Horses to White Steeds is for sale at Island bookstores, at the UPEI Bookstore and at the Charlottetown Farmers’ Market. Contact Joan at Island Studies Press for information at 902-566-0386.

Indian River Festival

One Common Purpose

Photographs by Paul Vreeland at Brackley Beach Gallery Opening October 14
Brackley Beach Gallery Fi [ ... ]

Wheatley River Community Hall future unc...

WRWI seeking proposals The future of the Wheatley River Community Hall (WRCH) is unclear and t [ ... ]

8th Evangeline Country Music Festival

October 13–15
Acadian Musical Village The 8th annual Evangeline Country Music Festival will be hel [ ... ]

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

Chas Mike Pete

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse Chas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back togethe [ ... ]

Anne of Green Gables—The Musical™ Commem...

The Confederation Centre of the Arts will be commemorating the 2500th showing of Anne of Green Gable [ ... ]

