From the Noticeboard

Charlottetown Christmas Parade

Charlottetown Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Charlottetown November 25 beginning at 5 pm.  [ ... ]

UPEI students to collect food donations ...

UPEI students will go door-to-door in surrounding neighbourhoods to collect non-perishable food item [ ... ]

Alan MacLeod

Alan MacLeod has a new book entitled Remembered in Bronze and Stone: Canada's Great War Memorial Statuary about the nation’s war memorials including those in Charlottetown and other parts of the province.

Remembered in Bronze and Stone evokes the years immediately following the First World War, when grief was still freshly felt in communities from one end of Canada to the other. This book tells the story of the nation’s war memorials particularly bronze or stone sculptures depicting Canadian soldiers through the artists who conceived them, the communities that built them, and, above all, those who died in the war and were immortalized in these stunning sculptures raised in their honour. A century has passed since Canadians were scarred by the loss of more than sixty thousand sons and daughters, who now lie in faraway battlefield graves. Highlighting more than 130 monuments from coast to coast, Remembered in Bronze and Stone revives a pivotal period in history that changed Canada forever.

Pottery by the Sea

Hazelbrook Homestead opens with house co...

Todd MacLean and Savannah Belsher host a night of music by the Amanda Jackson Band November 12
Hazel [ ... ]

Beach Rats

November 1–4
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, nudity, sexual content
Dir: Eliza Hittman, US, 98 mi [ ... ]

Photography Plus

Leona Arsenault exhibit at MacNaught Centre Until November 30
MacNaught Centre Photographer Leona A [ ... ]

Full circles

Profile: Aaron Hastelow by Jane Ledwell “Where did the summer go to?” sings the cast of Anne o [ ... ]

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

PEI Symphony, then and now On PEI, there is another anniversary besides Canada’s 150th to be cele [ ... ]

Over-the-phone support

Islanders who call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies can now get support over the phone until first resp [ ... ]

