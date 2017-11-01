From the Noticeboard

Route 145 Bar and Grill in Bloomfield

Way Up West

by Jan Cox

Recognizing a need in West Prince for a bar, family restaurant and some “hanging out” space, Dwayne and Crystal Costain took over an existing bar and have put their own distinct stamp on it. Route 145 Bar and Grill opened March 3, 2016. The determined couple knew folks needed a spot to sit down, have a good meal, have a drink, watch some sports or just enjoy the laid back, chilled out atmosphere.

“Dwayne had a vision for this place. He sat down with (the late) folk artist, Kerras Jeffery and together they created this highway themed restaurant,” said Crystal. She went on to declare, “Inside, it is a must see for everyone!”

Indeed, you can wander around the nostalgic open area and see literally hundreds of old license plates, road signs, truck and car engine parts, motorcycle and tractor pieces on every wall. Yes, on or in every wall! Even the sturdy tables, designed and built by Dwayne and Mr. Jeffery reflect the theme. Long “lined highway” tables and smaller “road sign” tables add a unique and even more creative touch to this one of a kind bar. (This writer and partner took their eight year old grandsons to Route 145 this winter. The twin boys walked around totally awe struck. Best time ever!)

There is a large area for local bands and name acts to spread out and entertain including a good size dance floor. There are plans underway now for the Route 145 second annual New Years party and January 1 Levee afternoon.

Crystal and Dwayne try to keep up with the trends that come and go in the Island bar scene, but mostly, they listen to what their customers would like. “We try to keep everyone happy. We have a couple of pool tables and several big screen televisions for people to enjoy. We have added several new menu items including some healthier choices to meet our customers needs. But our wings are still our number one best seller,” said Crystal.

The couple employ between 10 and 13 full and part time staff and there are plans to expand in the future. Located on Route 145, surprise, in the Bloomfield Mall at the new Bloomfield roundabout, Route 145 is open every day at 11 am closing at 12 midnight with extended weekend hours. Chili, nachos and seafood chowder are always available. So, pull up a bumper and have a seat.