From the Noticeboard

Talking Bands

by Evan James Ceretti

Aged 17- to 21-years-old, the boys in Plaintiff might be young, but it’s easy to imagine them growing into a force to be reckoned with, particularly among Charlottetown’s metal scene.

Plaintiff is Tanner Peardon (drums), Tyler Turner (bass), Liam Farrell (guitar), and Chris Gallant (vocals).

The four-member post-metal group is still young, only having gotten together this June, but is starting to make waves with their sound. Peardon and Farrell, who had previously played together, were frustrated with the way things had been going in their former band, and decided to take their chemistry elsewhere. Like them, Turner and Gallant were also in other bands that just didn’t click. The four pretty much crossed paths playing shows hosted by the Charlottetown Punk and Hardcore scene, resulting in Plaintiff.

Ferrell described their attitude as kind of care-free, but with a twist. “We’re perfections, but we’re like ‘if you screw up, it’s alright.’” The music is influenced by themes you might imagine it being influenced by. “Anxiety and depression,” noted Farrell. “A lot of family problems, too,” said Peardon. “We’re angry kids,” joked Gallant, who writes all the bands lyrics.

They focus on being rhythmically challenging and using odd time signatures. Musical inspirations come from groups such as Converge, Mastadon, Tool, and Neurosis. “It’s like—drawn out songs, half breakdowns, half stonery-Black-Sabbathy-type riffs, too,” said Farrel. Their long, roller coaster-like songs are loud, melodic, and surprisingly ambient at times. Each section builds and builds upon the other, taking you on different rides that convey different emotions with each new part.

Gallant tries to write relatable lyrics about issues the general public are plagued by. “All the songs are about feeling sad and being depressed and a lot of people can relate to that.” Indeed, everyone struggles, the band agreed. Gallant writes about what it feels like to be alone, to feel trapped, often focusing on themes of mental illness. Farrell hopes people can connect any way at all to the music. “I hope they feel like they want to move around. I hope they feel emotional.”

They wouldn't be doing what they’re doing if it weren’t for the all ages Charlottetown Punk and Hardcore Scene. Turner said it helps youth, including himself, get into music, and it can be inspiring to young musicians who can’t go to bars to see live music. facebook.com/plaintiffsludgemetal