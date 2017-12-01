From the Noticeboard

The New Creative

by Cassandra Bernard

New fitness rowing studio in Charlottetown

New Year, new me. The same as last year and the year before, right? All of us vow to get in better shape in the New Year, but rather than overwhelming yourself with promises to reach a goal weight or to eat better, how about just have fun and try something new.

A new fitness boutique opened up this past summer on Kent Street in Downtown Charlottetown called Studio Row. They offer a new and fun way to stay active at any age and any fitness level. The studio offers indoor rowing classes powered by WaterRower with total body, muscle-sculpting, low-impact and high-intensity workouts, all done on a row machine combined with HIIT workouts and even yoga for relaxation and flexibility.

Nadya Judson, originally from Calgary, and Shawn Judson, originally from PEI, wanted to bring something unique to the Island by being the only row studio in Atlantic Canada. “I started looking into it and low and behold boutique rowing studios all over the US. It’s like super trendy New York, LA; all the celebrities are doing it, and Australia, Europe. Canada, there is one other studio in Calgary,” Nadya says.

With no experience required, row classes are for everyone. “Anyone can do it. Any age can do it. You are in control of the intensity of the machine,” Nadya explains. “You have a tank of water and you either push hard to make it a harder workout or you don’t push as hard but either way you’ve got to move that tank of water.” She also says rowing is a great activity for those who suffer from injuries and ailments. “It’s good for arthritis because you’re moving but you don’t have the impact like running. You’re sitting upright, so it’s good for the spine.”

Rowing also uses 85% of your muscle mass, and the more muscle you have the more calories you burn. “You’re using nine out of 11 major muscle groups,” says Nadya. “You’ve got muscle endurance because you’ve got that constant. It’s like a squat and a deadlift all at the same time.” Water rowers can be used as a workout instrument too. “You can use the actual rowing machine as your stretching instrument. You can use it as a workout instrument. You can do some weight training on it by pulling, for example, one-arm row with the rower. You can do push-ups on the rail. You can do split squats on the rail. You can also use it for triceps dips,” she says.

Since opening, the studio has created a community of dedicated members who show up, ready to give it their all each and every day. “I like the idea of a community we’re trying to build; more of a membership community rather than drop-ins because to come in once a month and do it, you’re never going to learn,” Nadya explains. “With a small group that is consistent, people that are coming regularly, we can work on it together. Squats get better. Lunges get better. We break it down for everybody. If you can’t do a plank, we’re finding something else for you to do,” she says. Similar to rowing on water, the community feels like a team. “Makes it feel like we are in a boat as one crew.”