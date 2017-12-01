From the Noticeboard

Talking Bands

by Evan James Ceretti

Fish kills have been documented for decades on PEI. There have been 29 recorded kills since 2000, 72% of which pesticides were the probable cause. A Charlottetown-based band wants to inform the public about what’s happening on PEI.

FSHKLL is Brad Deighan (lead vocals), Devin Krauskopf (lead guitar, vocals), Lee Clarke (rhythm guitar, vocals), Colin MacIsaac (bass), and Fadi Faisal (drums). The band’s priority isn’t just to make music, but to use the stage as a political platform to engage people about Island politics.

The majority of FSHKLL’s songs dig into social and environmental issues. Deighan has free range, artistically and vocally, and a stage to share his feelings. “He’ll definitely stand in front of a group of people to commit them to action,” said Krauskopf. The lyrics are sarcastically absurd, but light in a dark way, he added. “Brad makes light of everything he touches.” The underlining ideas, however, may not always be easily grasped. Clarke refers to Deighan’s lyrics as “a ridiculous stew of metaphors.”

They fit in the melodic post-punk genre, with influences coming from Devo, Kraftwerk, Can, and Black Sabbath. “It has a sludgy, bluesy, dirtiness to it,” said MacIsaac. Old punk and new wave vibes give way to a simple, receptive, thumping rhythm section that keeps everything flowing. The band describes itself as being bass-driven. Post-punk bass riffs are central, and edgy guitar riffs and solos blend through. “I try to disrupt the harmony. My main goal is to cut through with things that are stabbing and sparse,” said Krauskopf.

On stage, Deighan uses a philosophy of musical performance that tries to blend vocals, musical theatre, and sports to produce a high-energy, audience-engaging performance. People often go to bars for live music and completely miss out on seeing the band — something most of us are guilty of, I’m sure. FSHKLL wants to get people involved in ways they're not used to.

“I like to be vocally aggressive. The lyrics don’t always have to be politically charged, but that’s something I try to do,” said Deighan. “Get the word out and at least have a band that’s bringing issues up in public spaces.” Much of Deighan’s lyrics are general statements about creating change on PEI. “We need to get to work. It doesn’t just happen on its own. To really work at creating change.” Listen at fshkll.bandcamp.com.